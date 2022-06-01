Emraan Hashmi Pays Tribute to KK, Fans Hail 'Legendary Duo', Say Actor 'Lost His Voice in Reel Life'

All 90s kids would agree that Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK and Emraan Hashmi is one combination that has never gone wrong. KK gave his voice to many Bollywood actors but his collaborations with Emraan have a special place in people’s hearts. It will be right to say that KK became Emraan’s voice in reel life. From Dil Ibaadat from Tum Mile to Tujhe Sochta Hoon from Jannat 2, the duo have delivered a plethora of hit songs in the past. As the singer breathed his last on May 31, condolences poured in from across the country. The film and music industries were heartbroken by his sudden demise. Sharing a snap of KK, Emraan paid his tribute to the late singer.

“A voice and talent like no other… They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special,” the actor wrote, further adding that KK will always be in their hearts and live eternally through his songs. “RIP Legend KK,” he added.

Advertisement

KK and Emraan - this duo have been a fan favourite since forever. Today, hours after the singer’s demise, Netizens recalled their favourite songs and shared small clips of them on social media platforms. “KK’s songs with Emraan Hashmi. That’s a playlist of its own,” a fan wrote on the microblogging site, while another called it a “genre.” “Mithoon lyrics + KK + Emraan Hashmi = Masterpiece and Unbreakable,” a third said.

Advertisement

“KK was the main reason of Emraan Hashmi's elite songs. Man gave his 100% to make Emraan Hashmi famous for his songs as he is today… Rest in Power,” a fan tweeted.

Another mentioned that “Emraan Hashmi lost his voice in reel life.”

KK was in Kolkata for a concert. Post his performance, he collapsed at the hotel where he was staying. The singer was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.