Emraan Hashmi Says Reports of Him Getting Injured in Stone-pelting Incident In Kashmir Are 'Inaccurate'

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter on Tuesday to refute the reports of him getting injured in a stone pelting incident in Kashmir and called them ‘inaccurate’. His tweet came after reports of stone pelting at a film crew, rumours claimed that the actor was injured in the incident. Emraan is currently shooting for Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar’s Ground Zero in Kashmir.

He wrote, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate."

Check his tweet here:

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate .>— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) ="https://twitter.com/emraanhashmi/status/1572061583890853895?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VW6bVk5P95Q" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Soon after the actor issued a clarification, fans of Emraan responded to the tweet by expressing their concern, with some saying they were glad he is safe. One of them wrote, “Glad you’re okay star. Take care of yourself, keep tweeting." Another one commented, “Thank God!! It was inaccurate news. Stay safe boss @emraanhashmi."

Emraan has been shooting for his film Ground Zero. He reached Kashmir last month and has been shooting there for the past few weeks. Earlier, an ANI report had said that one person had been arrested for allegedly pelting stones on a film crew in Pahalgam. The incident reportedly occurred on September 18, when the crew was shooting for their film at Pahalgam.

The Anantnag Police had told the news agency, “During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on September 18, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15 pm, One miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested."

Advertisement

In an August 29 report, Greater Kashmir quoted a member of the crew as saying that it was the first time Emraan has visited the valley. “The actor reached Srinagar on August 24 and the film unit has begun shooting. The shoot will go on for the next 15 days and it will take place at different locations of Srinagar including the Dal Lake," he said.

Tejas has previously directed Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket List. Reports suggest that Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar opposite Emraan, who is reportedly playing an army officer in the film.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here