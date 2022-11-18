Emraan Hashmi Thrills The Internet With His ‘Winter Is Coming' Post; Netizens Call Him 'Hot'

As winter is approaching, actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up to brave the chilly weather and his latest Instagram post is proof of it. The actor took to Instagram on Friday, November 18, to share a photo of himself looking all dapper. Dressed in a black t-shirt and olive-green zipper jacket, Emraan looks dashing as he strikes a pose for the camera. He completed his look with cool black shades and a band. One can also notice the greenery behind that has been blurred out adding a focus on the actor. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Winter is coming."

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans flooded the comments section with replies stating how handsome he looks in the picture. Reacting to his caption, one of the users wrote, “How can someone be so hot”. Another user wrote, “Even winter has arrived, no one beat the hotness which you are creating." Several other users commented with hearts, burning faces, fire-struck, heart-struck and fire emojis.

Emraan Hashmi is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing pictures, videos and reels of himself. But by the looks of the comments, seems like fans just can’t get enough of the actor. Previously, with a glimpse of his “5 AM workout," the actor shared a tip that he has been following. Emraan Hashmi captioned the photo, “Train early and start your day strong!" " He also included the hashtag “5 AM workout". In the picture, he is seen taking a gym mirror selfie. One can also notice the gym equipment and weights in the background. Take a look at the post below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is expected to release in theatres next year. Apart from this, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Selfiee. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Driving License, which was released in 2019.

Read all the Latest Movies News here