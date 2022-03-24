Emraan Hashmi Turns 43: How The Jannat Actor Rose To Fame in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has turned 43 today. Popularly known as the serial kisser of Bollywood, Emraan is a real heartthrob and gentleman. His on-screen personality conjures up a vision of a devilishly handsome casanova. However, the real-life Emraan is different and opposite to all the characters he has played till now. The actor is a charming husband and doting father to his son, Ayaan. Emraan started his career with the 2003 release Footpath and became one of the most sought after actors in the next couple of years. However, his journey to stardom had a lot of roadblocks. Let’s find more.

Ayaan’s cancer

Everything was going on smoothly in Emraan’s life. He was basking in the success of his films Murder 2, The Dirty Picture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Gangster and others. This amazing phase went on until 2014 when his son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer at age of 4.

Emraan was rattled. The actor was at his wit’s end witnessing his little son fight with this grave problem but Ayaan emerged as a true fighter. He fought cancer and emerged triumphantly. Emraan wrote a book titled, The Kiss Of Life. The book reveals how he dealt with Ayaan’s illness.

Personal life under wraps

Emraan married Parveen Shahani after dating her for many years. The actor always kept his personal life under wraps. He has never been caught in any controversy.

Very particular about music in film

Emraan is very particular about having the best possible music in his films. It is his great interest in music that makes songs of his films great hits.

Anti-social person

Emraan is, at times, even called an anti-social person. The actor has revealed in an interview that he hates Bollywood parties.

On the work front, he will be seen in films like Tiger 3, The Last Ride, Selfiee, Captain Nawab and others.

