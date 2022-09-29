'Engaging, Engrossing, Entertaining': Twitter Hails Dhanush's Naane Varuvean

Dhanush’s much-awaited Naane Varuvean, which hit the cinema halls on Thursday, opened as one of the biggest releases for the actor. The film saw its first screening at 8 AM across the globe and cinemagoers were thrilled for filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan’s psychological thriller.

Fans of the popular Dhanush-Selvaraghavan combination managed to catch the film in theatres on a working day.

Soon after watching the film, the moviegoers flooded the internet with an endless number of reviews. Many took to Twitter to share their reviews for the fourth collaboration of the iconic brother duo. While many penned amazing reviews on the micro-blogging site, some just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis.

In the reviews that we came across, many complimented Dhanush and Selvaraghavan for delivering another blockbuster hit.

As the fans of both the actor and director are elated after watching the film, let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, a viewer wrote, “#OneWordReview… #NaaneVaruvean : TERRIFIC. Rating: Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining… Smartly written, and brilliantly executed… #NV has it all: style, substance, suspense… #Anbu and #kathir are… STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #NaaneVaruveanFromToday #Dhanush

Another user, reviewing the film on Twitter, wrote, “#NaaneVaruvean - Review! Classy first half & mass second half. Overall another blockbuster for @dhanushkraja! D, Selva, and Yuvan Did their job clean and neat. The climax is a little negative but overall, a worthy content delivered from Selva #FFRating - 4/5."

A user, comparing the Dhanush-starrer interval scene with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram wrote, “#NaaneVaruvean Interval scene >>> Vikram interval scene. That’s it. That’s the tweet."

In the film, Dhanush played twin brothers, namely Anbu and Karthi. It also has Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam playing the female leads. Prabhu and the omnipresent Yogi Babu are also a part of the star cast. Interestingly, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan also appeared in an important role in the film.

