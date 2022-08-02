Enjoy Enjaami Controversy: Arivu and Santhosh Narayanan at Loggerheads over Song’s Credit

Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami was released last year on March 6 and it became a smashing hit. Enjoy Enjaami was a joint collaboration of singer Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, popularly known as Dhee, and Tamil rapper Arivu. This song recently became a subject of controversy after it was played at the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Arivu was not present at the event and the song’s composition was credited to composer Santhosh Narayanan. The song was performed by Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal at the event.

Arivu claimed that he composed this song. Santhosh also shared a statement claiming that he composed Enjoy Enjaami and even co-sang it with Dhee. He shared a two-page statement on Twitter.

Santhosh wrote that he was asked to make a song celebrating Tamil roots and culture by singer Dheekshitha Venkadeshan. After having a word with Dheekshitha, he composed, programmed, recorded and co-sang Enjoy Enjaami. Santhosh claimed that he was credited as producer for this number.

The Mahaan composer said that Arivu and Dheekshitha have collaborated as they share love for independent music. According to Santhosh, the work on this number was completed within 30 hours. Santhosh emphasised on the fact that he coined words Enjoy Enjaami. He also wrote that rights for this song were equally shared between him, Arivu and Dheekshitha.

Arivu has a different take on this issue. He shared his opinions on Instagram. According to Arivu, he composed, wrote, sang and performed Enjoy Enjaami. He claimed that he was not given a single tune, melody or word to write this number. He composed this song after spending 6 months of sleepless nights. Arivu also wrote that the song was a tribute to his grandmother, a landless labourer with a harsh past.

Ending the post, Arivu wrote, “Anyone can snatch away your treasure when you’re asleep, never when you are awake. Jaibhim. Truth will always win in the end".

Keeping aside the dispute, Enjoy Enjaami continues to get enormous love from the audiences. It has garnered 4.8 million views on YouTube.

