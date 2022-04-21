Enjoy The Picturesque Ooty With Man Udu Udu Zhala's Sharvari Kulkarni

Besides Indra and Deepali’s adorable on-screen chemistry, Sharvari Kulkarni, enacting Shalaka Deshpande, is one of the major reasons for the audience hooked on the Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhala. Apart from acting, Sharvari is also making a way in the audience’s hearts with her travel diaries.

Sharvari is currently having the time of her life in Udagamandalam, Ooty. She has been uploading a slew of pictures and reels from her travels. Sharvari looks every bit cute in this photo. The Anandi – He Jag Saare actress channelised her inner kid as she wrote the caption, “KID on a TOY TRAIN". Sharvari’s fans and actor Rujuta Deshmukh were also mesmerised and formed a beeline admiring Sharvari’s looks. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccj133Cps1z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharvari is giving some happy weekend vibes in this one. Her Instagram family was in love with her smile and admired the same in the comment section.

Advertisement

Sharvari also shared a reel travelling to Udagamandalam via flight. Udagamandalam looks every bit heavenly amid stunning visuals of picturesque hills, lush green trees and mouth-watering food. The reel has been embellished with the song Atak Gaya from Badhaai Do. Sharvari wrote in the caption that these are days she lives for. We can’t agree more.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcUjS20qTR-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Learn to find your flow with Sharvari in this picture. Amid the breathtaking backdrop of hills, Sharvari looks like a diva.

Sharvari ditched casuals for a saree pose in this one. Her hair game is on point. Sharvari’s smile is enough to make a million hearts flutter in this one.

Advertisement

In stark contrast to her role, Sharvari is extremely enthusiastic about trying out new things. She is seen enjoying walking alongside a railway track in this reel. The actor feels great giving hilarious expressions to a song from the film Main Tera Hero.

Talking about Sharvari’s acting, she has been a part of numerous plays like Rangbhumi, Rati Madan, Vitha and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.