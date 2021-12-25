Merry Christmas 2021: Single All The Way to White Christmas, 5 Movies to Watch While Celebrating

In case you are not an extrovert and prefer to sit back at home, watching Christmas-related movies/shows and enjoying delicious food is one good way to spend the holiday season. There are a bunch of movies that you can watch while relishing your Christmas feast. One good thing about Christmas movies is that they have a positive vibe and are a treat to watch. From Single All The Way to White Christmas, here are 5 favourite Christmas movies to watch this year:

>A Castle Of Christmas

Released earlier this year, A Castle of Christmas stars Brooke Shields and Carey Elwes. The duo has a charming meet-cute over the purchase of a gorgeous Scottish castle in this Netflix Christmas movie.

>Single All The Way

This new holiday rom-com stars a slew of comedy kings Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Michael Urie, Kathy Najimy, and Barry Bostwick. Urie’s character convinces his best friend to pretend they are in a relationship for the holidays to avoid his family’s pressure to find a mate.

> Holidate

Another movie that revolves around dating, only during holidays, is Holidate. Two strangers, who find themselves sitting with kids or get stuck on awkward dates, meet and plan to date only during holidays. Well, what are the chances they end up falling in love?

>White Christmas

Why not pull out some classics this holiday season. One of the most classic of all Christmas movies is this 1954 film, White Christmas. It is a true holiday season must-watch and appropriate for the whole family. This Christmas spirit of the film is hard to recreate.

>The Knight Before Christmas

This is a lovely addition to Netflix’s growing collection of romantic Christmas movies. The Knight Before Christmas tells the story of a medieval knight who magically gets transported to modern-day Ohio, where a teacher is preparing for a loveless holiday season. Well, this cheesy flick is worth a watch.

