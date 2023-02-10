Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun Carries a Fan In His Arms; Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Feud With Karisma Kapoor

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun has left everyone in complete awe as he was recently seen carrying a fanboy in his arms. Reportedly, the actor was shooting in Vizag when he met a physically disabled fan and decided to click pictures with him by carrying him in his arms. The photo is now winning hearts on social media.

For the first time, Raveena Tandon has now addressed the rumoured feud between her and Karisma Kapoor. In a recent interview, the 90s star was asked about their current equation when she said in her brief response that the two only met socially. She also said that they are not best of friends. “Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to… I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together,” Raveena told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was snapped by the paparazzi on Thursday night as he arrived at SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s new house in Mumbai. The starkid was seen arriving in his car. He sported a black t-shirt and looked dapper as always. Besides Aryan, his mother Gauri Khan was also spotted by the paps too. She wore a casual white top and trousers.

In some other news, Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Ritesh has now come out in her support amid the domestic violence case against Adil Khan Durrani. “I would only advise her to choose her relationships closely. Jo ladka buttering karke aaye, usmein kahin na kahi kuch jhol hai,” Ritesh told E-times.

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna starrer Raj and DK’s series Farzi has also been released. News18 Showsha’s review of the show reads, “The writing is brilliantly supported by the screenplay and dialogues. Every episode is packed with mini-pataas (firecrackers in Tamil) delivered by Firoz, Michael, and even the minister, played by Zakir Hussain, throughout the season which ensures laughs in every episode.””

