Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 09:57 IST
Mumbai, India
The cutest Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become parents for the fourth time.
TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is set to make her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was spotted partying with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Sunday.
Nysa Devgan has been in news for her alleged closeness with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. The star kid was once again spotted partying with him on Sunday.
Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and its producer, Vijay Krigandur Ahad, were present before Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.E. Baiju on Sunday.
Rocket Boys 2 trailer was filled with some interesting elements that are going to make the second season even better.
After lifting Bigg Boss 16 winner's trophy, rapper MC Stan celebrated his victory with host Salman Khan.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is facing criticism for allegedly wearing "revealing" clothes to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception.
Bhumi Pednekar has sent internet into a tizzy after she was captured kissing a mystery man at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception.
A section of Bigg Boss 16 fans is not happy with MC Stan lifting the trophy. One of Shiv Thakare’s fans tweeted, “The most underserving! Fan following leke aao aur so jao Ghar me Jeet jaaoge." (sic)
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Many Bigg Boss 16 fans trended “underserving” on Twitter after rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Salman Khan-hosted show on Sunday night. On the other hand, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was caught kissing a mystery man on camera while she was leaving Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception.
Meanwhile, Disha Patani was brutally trolled for allegedly wearing “revealing” clothes to Kiara-Sidharth’s wedding reception. The ‘Malang’ actress arrived at Sid-Kiara’s reception, donning a green shimmery backless top and a matching sexy skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit didn’t go down well with a section of the internet.
In other news, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in Big Brother. The Tajikistan singer made the announcement at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Host Salman Khan congratulated Abdu and said, “You will make both Tajikistan and India proud.”
Meanwhile, the much awaited second season of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh’s biographical show The Rocket Boys is nearing its release. And since the first season ended with a cliffhanger, people are all the more excited to see the story pick up from where it left. The second season is determined to show the pursuits of Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai to alleviate India on the dais as one of the nuclear nations of the world. The makers have dropped the very first teaser and the fans can’t wait to see what lies ahead on the road of these two glorious scientists. Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022. It also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, Saba Azad, and Charu Shankar. The second season is slated to hit the streaming platform in March this year.
