Entertainment News Live Update: Deepika-Katrina Likely In YRF Spy Universe Film; Asim's Shocking Claim On Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 Win

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif. Sidharth Shukla

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 08:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News Live Update: In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the screenplay writer of War and Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan, dropped a massive hint that a film in YRF’s spy universe starring Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif might just be in the works. Read More

Mar 01, 2023 08:58 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Is Not 'Solo' Anymore

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was snapped by the paparazzi when the shutterbugs asked him to pose ‘solo’. However, the actor very graciously reminded paps that he is not ‘solo’ anymore. Read more here.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February.
Mar 01, 2023 08:54 IST

Reem Shaikh Explains Age Gap With Karan Kundrra In Ishq Mein Ghayal

Reem Shaikh has also given a befitting answer to those questioning her age gap with Karan Kundrra or Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal. She argued that the same has been happening in Bollywood too. Read more here.

Reem Shaikh asks why age gap is not questioned in Bollywood. (Photos: Instagram)
Mar 01, 2023 08:52 IST

Talat Aziz Talks About Sharing Screen With Sharmila Tagore For Gulmohar

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Talat Aziz shared camaraderie with Pataudi’s family. He also talked about sharing the screen with Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajapayee for Gulmohar. Read more here.

Talat Aziz will be sharing the screen with Sharmila Tagore in Talat Aziz will be sharing the screen with Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar
Mar 01, 2023 08:48 IST

Ram Charan Is 'Soaking In The LA Vibe'

Ram Charan, who is currently in Los Angeles, recently took to Instagram and dropped a dapper picture of himself. Check out here:

Mar 01, 2023 08:46 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Daughter Raha's Smile

Ranbir Kapoor recently described his daughter Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared that her smile makes it difficult for him to leave home. Read more here.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the feeling of becoming a father.
Mar 01, 2023 08:43 IST

Deepika, Katrina to Headline YRF Spy Universe Film?

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the screenplay writer of War and Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan, dropped a massive hint that a film in YRF’s spy universe starring Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif might just be in the works. Read more here.

A still of Katrina Kaif from Tiger Zinda Hai and Deepika Padukone from Pathaan

He talked about how the makers plan on filling up the void created by the dearth of women-led spy films in Bollywood and said, “There’s definitely a plan to make a spy film with the women.”

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, Asim Riaz has said that Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 victory was rigged. In a recent interview, he claimed that the makers of the reality show never wanted him to win and therefore, voting lines were opened last moment to make Sidharth win. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Badesha also reacted to Asim’s claims and Tweeted, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai (there is only one lion).”

In some other news, during a recent promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor described his daughter Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared how Raha has started smiling and added that it makes it difficult for him to leave home.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also been making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. In a recent interview, the actor’s brother  Shamas talked about him and revealed how he was ‘close friends’ with his wife Aaliya before they got married. Shamas also revealed why he stopped working with his brother.

Television actress Reem Shaikh has also given a befitting answer to those questioning her age gap with Karan Kundrra or Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal. The 20-year-old actress addressed the same and argued that the same has been happening in Bollywood too. She cited how Shah Rukh Khan shares screen space with Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone and asked why the same age gap is not questioned in Bollywood.

