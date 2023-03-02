Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ayan Mukerji On Brahmastra 2; Deepika FINALLY Reacts To Pathaan Controversies; Film On Rakhi Sawant's Life Soon

We’re going to get it ready much before that,” he told us.

Deepika Padukone too has been ruling the headlines on Thursday. The actress has finally broken the silence regarding Pathaan’s controversy. In a recent interview, the actress mentioned that she and Shah Rukh Khan remained calm during all the controversies because “that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families”.

Meanwhile, do you know a film on Rakhi Sawant’s life is likely to be made soon? If a recent report is to be believed, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh is working to make a film on his sister’s life and it will be titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi’. The film will be directed by Rakhi himself, whereas Rakhi will be playing the lead in it.

In some other news, a recent report in Siasat.com suggested that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have broken up. The report stated that rumours of Anushka’s alleged affair with a senior hero caused disagreements between her and Prabhas. Therefore, the Baahubali actor has reportedly ‘distanced’ himself from Anushka as a result of the rumours about her alleged relationship.

Anil Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, The Night Manager. In a recent interview, the actor thanked his daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, for persuading him to be a part of the series. He talked about how he trusts his children for helping him make the right professional choices and mentioned that “they come with a certain kind of instinct, which is the right instinct.”

The trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato has also been released. It was launched on Wednesday during an event in Mumbai which was also attended by the comedian. The trailer of Zwigato promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. It follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives.

What else is happening in the world of entertainment?

