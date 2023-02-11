Home / News / Movies / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: 'Students' Alia-Varun To Attend Sid-Kiara's Wedding Reception; Sherly Chopra Reacts To Rakhi-Adil Row
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: 'Students' Alia-Varun To Attend Sid-Kiara's Wedding Reception; Sherly Chopra Reacts To Rakhi-Adil Row

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will now be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai; Sherlyn Chopra asks Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil to resolve their issues.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 08:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: After getting married in Jaisalmer and hosting an intimate reception in Delhi, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will now be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, it will be a star-studded reception with several celebrities in attendance. Read More

Feb 11, 2023 08:25 IST

Shah Rukh Khan Says Playing An Action Hero Was a 'Dream Come True'

Amid Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan has now said that playing an action hero was a ‘dream come true’. In a recent video shared by Yash Raj Films, SRK shared that he ‘missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero’. Read more here.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after 4 years.
Feb 11, 2023 08:23 IST

Namita Thapar Disappointed With a Pitcher

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar was recently left shocked and disappointed after a pitcher shared that his brand does not have a CEO. Anupam Mittal also called it ‘useless’.

Namita Thapar is a ‘Shark’ on Shark Tank India 2.
Feb 11, 2023 08:20 IST

Sherlyn Chopra Asks Rakhi-Adil To Resolve Issues

Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to what has been happening between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil. She called Adil her ‘brother’ and shared that she does not feel good when such allegations are made against him. Sherlyn also asked the couple to resolve their issues. Read more here.

Sherlyn Chopra asks Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani to resolve their issues. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 11, 2023 08:19 IST

Feb 11, 2023 08:19 IST

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan among others will be joining the new couple for the celebration on Sunday, February 12.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines for a couple of weeks now. It all started after the Bigg Boss fame accused her husband of domestic violence following which the latter was arrested. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to what has been happening between Rakhi and Adil, wondering how the latter got involved in this ‘jhamale’. Sherlyn called Adil her ‘brother’ and shared that she does not feel good when such allegations are made against him. She also asked the couple to resolve their issues.

In some other news, Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar was recently left shocked and disappointed after a pitcher shared that their brand does not have a CEO. “In whichever company when an investor arrives there has to be a point person who will answer all their questions? In your current company, why is there no CEO?” Namita questioned. Anupam also called it ‘useless’.

Amid Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan has now said that playing an action hero was a ‘dream come true’. “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!” SRK said in a recent video shared by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan marks King Khan’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years.

