Entertainment News LIVE Blog: Priyanka's Heartbreaking Reveal About Malti's Birth, Sheezan's Sister Shares Pic With Tunisha

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 07:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Falaq Naaz has shared a throwback photo with her brother Sheezan Khan and late actress Tunisha Sharma. Sheezan is currently in judicial custody after Tunisha’s mom accused him of abetment of suicide. Sharing an old pic, in which Tunisha and Sheezan can be seen kissing her on the cheek, Falaq wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My heart. Mere bachche (My kids)." In another story, Falaq simply wrote, “Sabar (patience)."
Read more: Sheezan’s Sister Posts Pic With Him, Tunisha Sharma As Ali Baba Shoot Resumes, Says ‘My Heart…’
In an interview with British Vogue, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she wasn’t sure if her daughter Malti would survive after the birth. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand, I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her, we spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest, I didn’t know if she would make it or not," she said.
Entertainment News LIVE Blog: Priyanka Chopra finally opened up about her daughter Malti’s birth in a new interview. The actress welcomed her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas in January 2021 via surrogacy. The actress posed with her daughter for the first time for a magazine and made some heartbreaking confessions.
While we dive deep into her latest interview, all eyes continue to be on Tunisha Sharma’s death case. The late actress’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is still under police custody as the investigation continues. Amid this, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz shared a throwback picture with Tunisha and Sheezan. The happy picture featured Tunisha kissing Falaq while Sheezan posing with them.
Besides Priyanka and Tunisha’s case, the internet was shocked to learn that RRR has been snubbed at the BAFTA 2023. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was on the longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category, it is not among the final five nominees. The films which found their spot in the nomination are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.
Meanwhile, several stars made their way to a lavish engagement ceremony taking place in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan, to Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, some of the biggest names were seen attending the traditional gathering.
Amid all this, fans are eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to release. Heading straight to the OTT platform, Mission Majnu premieres on Netflix on Friday afternoon. The film features the handsome Sid essaying the role of an Indian spy in Pakistan. Rashmika plays a visually impaired girl who falls in love with Sid but doesn’t know his true identity.
Stay tuned for all the entertainment-related news on News18.com.
Read all the Latest Movies News here