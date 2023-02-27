Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Trolled for Bold Outfit; Joseph Manu James Dies; BTS' V Hints of a Solo Comeback?

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:45 IST
Mumbai, India
Actor-director Rahul Ravindran took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her 13 years in the acting industry. On Sunday, he shared an unseen picture of the Yashoda fame which was clicked on the terrace of his house. Read more here.
Salman Khan teased his fans with yet another song, Billi Billi, from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The video comes with a hilarious twist that has left Internet users in splits. Read more here.
Kiara Advani shone as the Star of The Year at the News18 Reel Awards and was present at the event with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Read more, here.
With some fun cardio, Shilpa Shetty seems to have walked down memory lane of her debut movie and picked the iconic title track of Baazigar. Read more, here.
A vision in red, Masoom Minawala walked the ramp as a modern-day bride in a mirror ghagra from Abu and Sandeep’s wine glass collection. Read the exclusive interview, here.
Zendaya recently attended the NAACP Image Awards in a stunning black and green dress. Her appearance on the red carpet was absolutely a head-turner, and our Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan completely agrees with it. Read more here.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha do not shy away from publicly professing their love for each other. On Sunday, the Mirazpur fame shared a mushy photograph and fans are loving it. Read more here.
On Sunday, Urfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram handle, showing off her latest look. In the clip, the diva can be seen striking some glam poses for the camera and painting her fans’ timelines in shades of pink. Read more here.
Prepare yourself from the behind-the-scenes of BTS member Kim Taehyung in Paris and maybe even hints of his solo. Read more, here.
Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad indulge in a mushy PDA moment as the actress sees him off at the airport. Their fans are all hearts. Read more, here.
Bella Hadid opened up about her mental health and morning anxiety in a new video that she posted on TikTok. Read more, here.
The 29th SAG Award that took place on Sunday in Los Angeles saw awards bagged by White Lotus, Everything Everywhere At Once, 1883 and others. Read more, here.
Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, started her new week on a happy note. On Monday morning, she shared some sun-kissed pictures with her fans and wished them a “good morning". Read more here.
BTS’ management agency BigHit shared the update via a press release on Sunday, February 26. Read more, here.
Recently, the Mission Majnu star made a bold appearance in a sexy black short dress. This time around, the actress got trolled by netizens for her attire. Read more here.
Walter Mirisch died on Friday in Los Angeles, according to a statement from the academy’s CEO Bill Kramer and its president Janet Yang. Read more, here.
Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31 ahead of the release of his debut film, Nancy Rani. Read more, here.
While her work is praise-worthy, Alia Bhatt never misses a chance of impressing fans with her head-turning fashion statements on the red carpet. Read more, here.
Since the Oscars are approaching in a few days and everyone is waiting with bated breath for the song to score big, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fascinating video of staff members of the Korean embassy in India pulling off a dance cover of Naatu Naatu. Read more, here.
Actress Anushka Sharma treated her fans to her lovely sunkissed photos. Sharing it, she wrote in Hindi, “गुद मॉर्निंग ☀️"
At the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, Kiara Advani was honoured with the ‘Star of the Year’ Award for her contribution to the industry and her performance. Read more, here.
Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused filmmaker, Sajid Khan. Khan was recently a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Read more, here.
Photos and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly meeting each other and playing cricket went viral, further fuelling the rumours that Ranbir will be doing Ganguly’s biopic. Read more, here.
