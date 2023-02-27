Home / News / Movies / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Trolled for Bold Outfit; Joseph Manu James Dies; BTS' V Hints of a Solo Comeback?
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Mandanna Trolled for Bold Outfit; Joseph Manu James Dies; BTS' V Hints of a Solo Comeback?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Malayalam Filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away days ahead of the release of his debut film. Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her outfit.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Feb 27, 2023 18:45 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Stunning in 14-year-old Pic Posted by Rahul Ravindran; Fans Are All Hearts

Actor-director Rahul Ravindran took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her 13 years in the acting industry. On Sunday, he shared an unseen picture of the Yashoda fame which was clicked on the terrace of his house. Read more here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 13 years in films.
Feb 27, 2023 18:29 IST

Salman Khan Cracks Up Pooja Hegde As He Drops Video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s New Song Billi Billi

Salman Khan teased his fans with yet another song, Billi Billi, from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The video comes with a hilarious twist that has left Internet users in splits. Read more here.

A still of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde from Billi Billi.
Feb 27, 2023 16:05 IST

News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Kiara Advani Gets Warm Hug from Sidharth Malhotra After Winning Star of the Year

Kiara Advani shone as the Star of The Year at the News18 Reel Awards and was present at the event with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Read more, here.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at News18 Showsha Reel Awards
Feb 27, 2023 15:38 IST

Shilpa Shetty Adds Baazigar Twist To Her 'Monday Motivation' Post

With some fun cardio, Shilpa Shetty seems to have walked down memory lane of her debut movie and picked the iconic title track of Baazigar. Read more, here.

Shilpa Shetty amped up the energy of her workout session as she opted for the remix version of Baazigar by Divine and Armani White.
Feb 27, 2023 15:35 IST

Masoom Minawala Says Influencers Weren’t Given Chance to Be Showstoppers, Calls Them ‘Future of Fashion’ | Exclusive

A vision in red, Masoom Minawala walked the ramp as a modern-day bride in a mirror ghagra from Abu and Sandeep’s wine glass collection. Read the exclusive interview, here.

Masoom Minawala in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s wine glass collection.
Feb 27, 2023 14:34 IST

Kareena Kapoor Is Completely Stunned By Zendaya's Black Gown for NAACP Awards; See Her Post

Zendaya recently attended the NAACP Image Awards in a stunning black and green dress. Her appearance on the red carpet was absolutely a head-turner, and our Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan completely agrees with it. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor goes Uff as she reacts to Zendaya’s outfit for NAACP Awards.
Feb 27, 2023 14:14 IST

Richa Chadha Is Awestruck By Hubby Ali Fazal In This Memorable Pic; Vijay Verma, Pulkit Samrat React

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha do not shy away from publicly professing their love for each other. On Sunday, the Mirazpur fame shared a mushy photograph and fans are loving it. Read more here.

Ali Fazal posts memorable pic with Richa Chadha.
Feb 27, 2023 14:01 IST

Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Heart, Star Shaped Bralette; Trolls Say 'Yeh Kabhi Nahi Sudhregi'

On Sunday, Urfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram handle, showing off her latest look. In the clip, the diva can be seen striking some glam poses for the camera and painting her fans’ timelines in shades of pink. Read more here.

Urfi Javed turns heads with her OOTD.
Feb 27, 2023 13:24 IST

BTS’ V Returns On Instagram With Another Photo Dump; Hints Of A Solo Comeback?

Prepare yourself from the behind-the-scenes of BTS member Kim Taehyung in Paris and maybe even hints of his solo. Read more, here.

BTS member Kim Taehyung’s latest photo dump
Feb 27, 2023 13:01 IST

Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad Indulge in Mushy PDA At Airport

Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad indulge in a mushy PDA moment as the actress sees him off at the airport. Their fans are all hearts. Read more, here.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad get spotted at airport. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 27, 2023 13:00 IST

Bella Hadid Opens Up on Her Mental Health, Morning Anxiety, Says ‘Wanted To Show How Stupid I Feel…’

Bella Hadid opened up about her mental health and morning anxiety in a new video that she posted on TikTok. Read more, here.

Supermodel Bella Hadid talked about her anxious thoughts overpowering her.
Feb 27, 2023 12:57 IST

SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once, White Lotus, Top Gun Maverick Among Winners; Check List

The 29th SAG Award that took place on Sunday in Los Angeles saw awards bagged by White Lotus, Everything Everywhere At Once, 1883 and others. Read more, here.

Feb 27, 2023 11:37 IST

Anushka Sharma Treats Fans to Gorgeous Sunkissed Pics, Fans Say 'Fresh As A Daisy'; Check Here

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, started her new week on a happy note. On Monday morning, she shared some sun-kissed pictures with her fans and wished them a “good morning". Read more here.

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in stunning sunkissed pics.
Feb 27, 2023 11:15 IST

BTS: J-Hope Announces New Solo Album 'On the Street'; To Release Ahead of Rapper's Military Enlistment

BTS’ management agency BigHit shared the update via a press release on Sunday, February 26. Read more, here.

BTS rapper J-Hope
Feb 27, 2023 11:13 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Goes Bold In Sexy Black Short Dress, Trolls Call Her Urfi Javed 2.0

Recently, the Mission Majnu star made a bold appearance in a sexy black short dress. This time around, the actress got trolled by netizens for her attire. Read more here.

Rashmika Mandanna goes bold in black short dress. (Image Credit: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 27, 2023 11:01 IST

Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning Producer, Passes Away at 101

Walter Mirisch died on Friday in Los Angeles, according to a statement from the academy’s CEO Bill Kramer and its president Janet Yang. Read more, here.

West Side Story producer Walter Mirisch passes away at 101
Feb 27, 2023 11:00 IST

Malayalam Filmmaker Joseph Manu James Passes Away Days Before Release of His Debut Film Nancy Rani

Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31 ahead of the release of his debut film, Nancy Rani. Read more, here.

Joseph Manu James was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis.
Feb 27, 2023 10:59 IST

Alia Bhatt, in Elegant Pistachio Green Gown, Leaves Fans Awestruck

While her work is praise-worthy, Alia Bhatt never misses a chance of impressing fans with her head-turning fashion statements on the red carpet. Read more, here.

Alia Bhatt drops gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle
Feb 27, 2023 09:00 IST

PM Narendra Modi Shares Video Of Korean Embassy Staff In India Grooving To RRR's Song Naatu Naatu

Since the Oscars are approaching in a few days and everyone is waiting with bated breath for the song to score big, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fascinating video of staff members of the Korean embassy in India pulling off a dance cover of Naatu Naatu. Read more, here.

PM Narendra Modi shares clip of staff of Korean Embassy in India dancing to Naatu Naatu
Feb 27, 2023 08:24 IST

Anushka Sharma's Morning Selfies Will Chase Away Your Monday Blues

Actress Anushka Sharma treated her fans to her lovely sunkissed photos. Sharing it, she wrote in Hindi, “गुद मॉर्निंग ☀️"

Feb 27, 2023 08:23 IST

News18 Showsha Reel Awards: 'Star of the Year' Kiara Advani Pens Note of Gratitude After Win

At the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, Kiara Advani was honoured with the ‘Star of the Year’ Award for her contribution to the industry and her performance. Read more, here.

Feb 27, 2023 08:21 IST

Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Shehnaaz Gill for Supporting #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused filmmaker, Sajid Khan. Khan was recently a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Read more, here.

Sona Mohapatra slams Shehnaaz Gill
Feb 27, 2023 08:19 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Plays Cricket With Sourav Ganguly Amid Rumours of Actor Doing 'Dada's' Biopic

Photos and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly meeting each other and playing cricket went viral, further fuelling the rumours that Ranbir will be doing Ganguly’s biopic. Read more, here.

Ranbir Kapoor met Sourav Ganguly recently

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: BTS member J-Hope had heartbreaking news in store for his fans as he announced that he has started the process of his military enlistment. This will make him the second BTS member following Kim Seokjin to enlist in the military. However, the rapper announced that he will drop his solo album before he leaves. Titled On The Street, it will release on March 3.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards saw some prominent faces from the industry bag awards for their exemplary work in the past few years. Kiara Advani, who gave back-to-back impressing films recently was honoured with the ‘Star of the Year’ Award for her contribution to the industry and her performance.

On the other hand, The 29th SAG Award that took place on Sunday in Los Angeles saw awards bagged by White Lotus, Everything Everywhere At Once, 1883 and others.

Meanwhile, Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused filmmaker, Sajid Khan. Khan was recently a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at the Eden Gardens amid reports of the actor doing the cricketer’s biopic. Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was recently seen in Kolkata for promotional events of the same. There, he met the former Indian cricketer also lovingly known as ‘Dada’ (elder brother) in Bengal.

Stay tuned for more updates

