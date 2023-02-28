Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rajeev Sen's Birthday Wish for Charu Asopa; Nawazuddin's Brother Calls the Actor 'Difficult Person'

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news for his ongoing dispute with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Amid this, the actor’s brother Shamas opened up about his current equation with Nawaz and said he is a difficult person. He spoke about their fallout and the film they were supposed to do together which did not see the light of day.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opened up about finding love and getting married to one another.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making the headlines for quite some time now for their ongoing feud. The couple who wanted to separate, now have decided to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter, Ziana. On the actress’ birthday, Rajeev took to social media to drop a couple of adorable family photos with Charu and their daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has taken the box office by storm and has emerged as one of the most successful films in Bollywood. Amid this, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the success of the film and said that it was perfectly timed, especially for SRK, whose family went through a lot of things. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was released on January 25.

Last night, Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for singer CKay and it saw several Bollywood stars in attendance. Ananya Panday was on the guest list, along with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur.

Stay tuned for more updates

Read all the Latest Movies News here