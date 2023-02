Akshay Kumar has been trolled time and again for holding a Canadian passport but now the Selfiee actor has said that he will renounce the same because India is everything to him. The actor has made a big revelation stating that he has applied for a change of passport. Akshay is also geared up for the release of his film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. It will be hitting the theatres today, February 24. Read our review of Selfiee below.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is headed to Milan Fashion Week. With India’s Rashmika Mandanna already there, we wonder if she will get a chance to meet him.

Alia Bhatt recently made headlines when she called out a publication and the paparazzi for clicking her photos in her home without her knowledge and posting it online. However, the actress seems to have forgiven the shutterbugs as she interacted with them last evening. Although Alia tried to maintain a distance from the paparazzi, she graciously interacted with them before getting inside her car.

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic has been making the headlines for a couple of years now. Recently it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be flying to Kolkata for the same, however, the makers shared an update for the same.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Read all the Latest Movies News here