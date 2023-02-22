Home / News / Movies / Entertainment News Highlights: Backstreet Boys Coming to India, Javed Akhtar Says Kangana is 'Not Important', Nawaz Reacts to Aaliya's Claims

Entertainment News Highlights: Backstreet Boys Coming to India, Javed Akhtar Says Kangana is 'Not Important', Nawaz Reacts to Aaliya's Claims

Entertainment News Live Updates: Actress Subi Suresh passes away. Nawazuddin's wife's lawyer takes a fresh dig at him. Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut 'unimportant'.

Backstreet Boys, Nawazuddin Sidddiqui

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 22:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Feb 22, 2023 22:01 IST

Kriti Sanon Rocks Dress from The Shelves of Victoria Beckham, Actress Receives A Special Shout-out

Kriti Sanon has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game. The actress recently wore Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress styled by Sukriti Gover. Read more here.

Kriti Sanon reacts as Victoria Beckham gives her a shoutout.
Feb 22, 2023 21:34 IST

Karan Kundrra Is 'So Proud' of Tejasswi Prakash

Days after Tejasswi Prakash won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her role in Naagin 6, the actress took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans. Soon after the post was shared, Karan Kundrra commented, “So proud". Read more here.

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 22, 2023 21:18 IST

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy twin in black as they gear up for The Entertainers Tour; See pic

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy twinned in black outfits as they prepped for The Entertainers Tour scheduled to occur in the US. The duo treated their fans to stunning selfies together. Take a look:

Feb 22, 2023 21:09 IST

Shehnaaz Gill poses with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

Shehnaaz Gill was seen posing with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, as the duo attended an award function in the city, last night. Take a look at the pic:

Feb 22, 2023 21:07 IST

Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Amazed With Bleached Eyebrows, Dons Glittery Cut-Out Top That Reads 'Dirty'

Urfi Javed made yet another notable appearance in the city, leaving her fans amazed! The actress bleached her eyebrows and donned a cut out top that reads ‘dirty.’ Read more here.

Urfi Javed is here with yet another eccentric outfit. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 22, 2023 20:55 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown

Shehnaaz Gill left her fans completely impressed on Wednesday evening when she was snapped by the paparazzi in a gorgeous black gown. Watch:

Feb 22, 2023 20:47 IST

Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Team Ganapath

Hours after the release date of Ganapath was announced, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and called out the makers for clashing their film with her Emergency. She questioned their decision and shared that she will now announce new release date for Emergency. Read more here.

Kangana Ranaut attacks Ganapath makers.
Feb 22, 2023 20:36 IST

Backstreet Boys Coming Back to India After 13 Years

Iconic American boyband Backstreet Boys has today announced that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.

Read: Backstreet Boys Bringing Their World Tour to India, to Perform in Delhi and Mumbai in May

Feb 22, 2023 20:32 IST

Urfi Javed leaves everyone stunned as she bleaches her eyebrows; Watch

Urfi Javed is leaving no stone unturned to leave her fans amazed. The Bigg Boss OTT star was recently spotted in the city in a different avatar. Watch video:

Feb 22, 2023 20:21 IST

Shehnaaz Gill glams up red carpet of an award function in stunning black gown; Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill glammed up the red carpet of an award function in the city in a black, one-shoulder long gown. Take a look at the video here:

Feb 22, 2023 20:08 IST

Nia Sharma Shares Jaw-Dropping Pictures

Nia Sharma is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. She can be seen flaunting her midriff in a tube crop top featuring push-up detailing. She chose matching high-waisted denim jeans to complete her style statement.

Feb 22, 2023 19:44 IST

Aman Gupta Gets Upset As Anupam Mittal Calls Him 'Pheku Chand'

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal taunted Aman Gupta and called him ‘pheku chand’. Namita too joked about getting them boxing gloves to resolve the issue. Read more here.

Anupam Mittal gets into a banter with Aman Gupta.
Feb 22, 2023 19:18 IST

Hina Khan Nails Aerial Yoga In New Instagram Video, Says 'Not A Vampire, But Feel Like One'

Flaunting her toned body, Hina Khan worked her way through the cloth tied on a rope and hung upside down. While performing the tricky stunt, Hina said she felt like a ‘vampire’. Read more here.

Hina Khan performs aerial yoga in new Instagram video.

Feb 22, 2023 19:05 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Finalised For Sourav Ganguly's Biopic: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Reportedly, the actor is likely to visit Kolkata soon where he will be visiting Eden Gardens, CAB office and even Ganguly’s house. Read more here.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be visiting Sourav Ganguly’s house in Kolkata. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 22, 2023 18:58 IST

Esha Gupta Brings The House Down With This All-Black Look, Fans Call Her 'Desi Kylie Jenner'

Esha Gupta on Wednesday shared yet another raunchy click on her Instagram account. Flaunting her cleavage, Esha can be seen dishing out the power fashion statement, in a long blazer atop gleaming sheer pants. Read more here.

Esha Gupta soars temperature in black blazer, sheer pants.
Feb 22, 2023 18:33 IST

4 Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Four Bigg Boss 16 contestants have reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. These are - Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Feb 22, 2023 18:20 IST

Javed Akhtar Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Praising His 26/11 Comment

In a recent interview, Javed Akhtar was asked about Kangana Ranaut praising him for his 26/11 comment. Initially, the lyricist avoided the question but when the anchor pressed him, he tagged Kangana as ‘unimportant’. Read more here.

Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut ‘unimportant’.
Feb 22, 2023 17:40 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Throwback Pic With Dabboo Ratnani Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat; Check Here

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has grabbed the internet’s attention as he revealed his “favourite" subject. And it is none other than Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.Now, the celebrated photographer had shared a happy picture of himself, sitting behind Shah Rukh on bicycle. Read more here.

Dabboo Ratnani posts throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan.
Feb 22, 2023 17:38 IST

Varun Sood Says 'Do Not Like To Talks About My Past'

Varun Sood recently reacted to a social media user and mentioned that he does not like talking about his past. He has dated Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal in the past. Read more here.

After breakup with Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 22, 2023 17:31 IST

Will Smith Seemingly Pokes Fun At Oscar 2022 Slap On TikTok

Will Smith made headlines when he walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscar 2022. The event that incited this was the comedian making a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s autoimmune disorder, alopecia. Yet now, Will seemed to be making fun of the Oscar Slapgate in his latest TikTok video. Read more here.

Will Smith uploaded a video on Instagram giving his reaction to a TikTok video.
Feb 22, 2023 17:06 IST

Jasmin Bhasin Is 'Concentrating More' On Punjabi Industry

In a recent interview, Jasmin Bhasin said that she is ‘concentrating more’ on the Punjabi industry as of now because it also has ‘massive scope’. Read more here.

Jasmin Bhasin is all set to make her Bollywood debut with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
Feb 22, 2023 16:47 IST

Rakul Preet Singh Jokes About Marriage Rumours With Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh’s relationship with Jackky Bhagnani often hits headlines. The couple are quite open about their relationship and don’t shy away from expressing their love on social media. During a recent interview, the actress joked about speculation regarding her wedding. Earlier last year, rumours were rife that the two of them will be getting married in November.

Read: Rakul Preet Singh Jokes About Marriage Rumours With Jackky Bhagnani, Asks ‘So How Was the November Wedding?’

Rakul Preet Singh has been dating Jackky Bhagnani for a few years now.
Feb 22, 2023 16:44 IST

Akshay Kumar Looks Uber Cool As He Slips Into A Fake Astronaut Flight Suit For Selfiee Promotion; See Pics

Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of his film Selfiee, which is set to release in just two days! The actor was spotted in the city, looking uber cool, in a fake astronaut flight suit, and needless to say, his fans couldn’t stop but gush over their favourite star. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee releases on March 25.
Feb 22, 2023 16:39 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Holds Mic For a Fan Who Sang Iktara For Him; Watch

During a recent Tu Joothi Main Makkar promotional event, Ranbir Kapoor was surprised by a fan who sang the song Iktara from his 2011 movie Wake Up Sid and played guitar alongside it. Watch:

Feb 22, 2023 16:23 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Levels SHOCKING Allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother has levelled shocking allegations against the actor after the former’s house help issued an apology. He took to Twitter and accused the actor of ‘buying’ his way out of trouble. Read more here.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother’s Tweet.
Feb 22, 2023 16:12 IST

Hera Pheri 3 FIRST Pic: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty Reunite After 17 Years

The iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya are back as they have finally gone on the floors for the much-awaited sequel. And now we have a viral pic from the sets which feature Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the same frame. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri:s set.
Feb 22, 2023 15:56 IST

Kartik Aaryan Posts Video of School Kids Waving at Him in Traffic Jam; Fans Say 'Star Ho To Aisa'

Kartik Aaryan’s car was stuck in traffic and a school bus passed next to him. The children were visibly excited at the sight of Aaryan and waved at the actor. Read more here.

Kartik Aaryan Posts Video of School Kids Waving at Him in Traffic Jam; Fans Say ‘Star Ho To Aisa’
Feb 22, 2023 15:54 IST

Shakti Kapoor Flaunts His Thumkas in Fun Video With Daughter Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun video of her dad Shakti Kapoor grooving to her new song Show Me The Thumka. ‘Baapu Thumka Laga Rahe ho,’ the actress asks her father. Read more, here.

Shraddha Kapoor dances with her father Shakti Kapoor
Feb 22, 2023 15:48 IST

Sara Ali Khan's '24 Hours in Doha'

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her ’24 hours in Doha’. The video also features Sara posing with Ananya Panday. Watch:

Feb 22, 2023 15:36 IST

Adipurush 'Team Was In Shock' After Teaser Backlash

Months after the release of the Adipurush teaser, the film’s editor Ashish Mhatre has reacted to the backlash and shared that the team was ‘shocked’ due to criticism. Read more here.

Adipurush will be released on June 16, 2023.

 

Feb 22, 2023 15:34 IST

Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, More Praise Natasha Poonawalla’s Candy Dress; Netizen Says 'Looks Like Mushroom'

Socialite and entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in a red and white puffer coat couture gown by designer label Moncler. Soon thereafter, Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Rahul Khanna and more took to the comments section of Natasha’s post to gush over her dramatic look. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7142839" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Netizens troll Natasha Poonawalla for her new outfit.
[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 15:07 IST

Disha Pathani Is Chennai Shooting For Her Upcoming Movie

Disha Pathani is currently in Chennai where she is shooting for the upcoming schedule of her next film with Superstar Suriya. [caption id="attachment_6981181" align="aligncenter" width="1600"]
Disha Patani is currently in Chennai.[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 14:59 IST

Ganpath Gets a Release Date!

The makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganpath have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video. On Wednesday, they dropped a clip featuring Tiger in the most rugged and raw avatar. Read more here.

Feb 22, 2023 14:53 IST

Lock Upp 2: Rubina Dilaik Has This To Say About Replacing Karan Kundrra As Jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Several reports suggested that Karan Kundrra will be replaced by Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik as jailor for Lock Upp 2, but it seems like this isn’t the case. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7142419" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Rubina Dilaik was reported to replace Karan Kundrra as the jailor in Lock Upp season 2.
[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 14:33 IST

Shraddha Kapoor makes dad Shakti Kapoor groove to Show Me The Thumka in fun video

Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun video of her dad grooving to her new song Show Me The Thumka from upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Take a look at the video here:

Feb 22, 2023 14:32 IST

Janhvi Kapoor's fee for Jr NTR 30 revealed?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly making her Telugu film industry debut with Jr NTR. While the actress is yet to react to the reports of her debut, a new report has claimed that Janhvi Kapoor is charging a massive fee. The cost is a little less than Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reported fee. Read more here.
Feb 22, 2023 14:14 IST

Mumbai Police asks Alia Bhatt to file a complaint in invasion of privacy case, she replies

Mumbai Police reached out to Alia Bhatt after she urged them to take an action against the paparazzi who invaded her privacy. They asked her to file a complaint in the concerned matter. Alia replied that her PR team is in touch with the publication. Read more. [caption id="attachment_7141837" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Mumbai Police reaches out to Alia Bhatt. [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 13:42 IST

Soundarya Sharma In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

If recent reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Rohit Shetty's show. She is reportedly in talks with the makers of the show. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7141591" align="aligncenter" width="1600"]
Soundarya Sharma is reportedly in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. (Photos: Instagram) [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 13:36 IST

Shakti Kapoor Flaunts His 'Thumka' As Daughter Shraddha Records Video

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped a video in which her actor-father was seen grooving to the song 'Show Me The Thumka' from former's upcoming film Tu Joothi Main Makkar. Watch:

Feb 22, 2023 13:34 IST

Paps Ask Rashmika Mandanna the Secret to Her Flawless Beauty, Watch Her Reply

Rashmika Mandanna was asked the secret to her flawless beauty as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on her way to the Milan Fashion Week. Read: Rashmika Mandanna Asked Her 'Khubsoorati ka Raaz' as She Leaves for Milan, Watch Her Reply [caption id="attachment_7141411" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport as she left for Milan Fashion Week.[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 12:48 IST

Urfi Javed Alleges Uber Driver Vanished With Her Luggage in Delhi, Came Back Drunk

According to Uorfi Javed, she hired an Uber for a span of six hours on her way to the airport. She halted to have lunch, meanwhile, the driver disappeared with her luggage. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7141117" align="alignnone" width="358"]
Urfi Javed shared the incident on social media[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 12:15 IST

Malayalam Comedian and TV Host Subi Suresh Dies At 41 in Kochi

Subi Suresh, best known for her comedy work and television host, has passed away. She died in Kochi at the age of 41. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7140607" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Subi Suresh passes away. [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 11:42 IST

Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passes away

Malayalam actress and TV host Subi Suresh passed away at the age of 41 after reportedly suffering from a liver-related ailment.

Feb 22, 2023 10:43 IST

Kareena, Saif's Son Jeh's Poolside Birthday Bash Was All About Posing With Siblings, Cake and Kin

Jeh's birthday bash took place on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's terrace. In a video shared by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saif seem to have a joyful conversation. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7139833" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Inside Jeh’s 2nd Birthday At Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s Home[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 10:13 IST

Ileana D’Cruz Says the 'Pap Culture' Isn't Meant for Her, Opens Up About Working 'Quietly With My Head Down'

Ileana D'Cruz opened up about the paparazzi culture and shared that one sees her getting popped because she does not share her whereabouts. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7139635" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Ileana D'Cruz opens up about the paparazzi culture and why it didn't work for her [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 10:12 IST

Dhanush calls Kavin after watching Dada

Dhanush makes a call to actor Kavin after he watched the latter's performance in Dada. Kavin opens up about his surreal experience of talking with Dhanush. Read here.
Feb 22, 2023 09:32 IST

Kajol on DDLJ, K3G remake ideas

Kajol doesn't want films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham should be remade. Read our exclusive interview here. [caption id="attachment_7138993" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ. [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 09:24 IST

Where's the party tonight? On the sets of Animal courtesy Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor brings the house down by dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dilliwali Girlfriend and Ek Pal Ka Jeena as Animal wraps Punjab schedule. Watch the video here. [caption id="attachment_7138921" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Ranbir Kapoor dances on numerous hit numbers at Animal wrap party. [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 09:13 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Fan Kissing Him Forcefully

A couple of days ago, a fan of Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully tried to kiss him after he obliged to take a picture with her. Now, the actor has reacted to the incident. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7093771" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Fans tries to forcefully kiss Aditya Roy Kapur. (Pic: Viral Bhayani/Instagram: Aditya Is Love)[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 09:10 IST

Sonu Nigam shares videos from before he was attacked

Sonu Nigam shared a series of happy videos from his concert in Mumbai before things went south. The singer and his team were 'attacked' at the event. Watch the videos here. [caption id="attachment_7132897" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
A scruffle broke out at Sonu Nigam's concert on Monday night. [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 09:09 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani break internet with new pics from wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked surreal in new pictures from their wedding. The pictures were taken on their sangeet night. See all pics here. [caption id="attachment_7138693" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhorta have a ball at their sangeet. [/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 08:22 IST

Swara Bhasker hits out at trolls boycotting Bollywood after Pathaan's success

Amid the huge success of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan, actress Swara Bhasker took a dig at the 'Boycott gang'. Read more, here.

Feb 22, 2023 07:35 IST

Sonu Nigam Shares Video From Mumbai Concert

On Monday evening, Sonu Nigam was attacked over a selfie after his Mumbai concert. Now, the singer shared a post about the 'happier' times from his concert.

Feb 22, 2023 07:31 IST

Ranbir Kapoor dances on Chaiyya Chaiyya

A video surfaced of Ranbir Kapoor dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya after wrapping up the Punjab schedule of his film Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Feb 22, 2023 07:21 IST

BTS' Jimin Announces Release Date of First Solo Album 'Face'

Last evening, BTS member Jimin announced the release date of his solo album titled 'Face.' BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s first solo album called ‘FACE’, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST. [caption id="attachment_7138063" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
BTS' Jimin announced his solo album with an intriguing teaser.[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 07:18 IST

Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma Rally Behind Alia Bhatt for Invasion of Privacy

Alia Bhatt recently accused a publication of invasion of privacy after photos of her in her living room were posted on social media. Soon after Alia called them out on Instagram, several other Bollywood celebs spoke up in her support, criticising the paparazzi for crossing lines. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7138369" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood stars spoke up in support of Alia Bhatt.[/caption]
Feb 22, 2023 07:17 IST

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Drop Sangeet Pics

Kiara Advani took to social media to share glimpses from her sangeet night with Sidharth Malhotra. The couple tied the knot on February 7. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "something about that night.. something really special ????"

Read more

Entertainment News Highlights: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s videos, her lawyer’s claims and more recently, the controversy surrounding his 20-year-old house help being stranded in Dubai. The actor said he will not comment on the situation but he is worried for his children and their education.

Meanwhile, Days after Kangana Ranaut praised Javed Akhtar for his befitting reply in Pakistan regarding the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist was asked about the same in a recent interview. However, Akhtar decided not to talk about it and rather asked the anchor to ‘move forward’.

Here’s some good news for Indian fans of Backstreet Boys. The iconic American boyband announced on Wedensday that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding photos have not stopped coming in and we are not complaining! The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, the actress took to social media to drop heartwarming photos from their sangeet night. In the photos, the couple can be seen holding each other close.

Alia Bhatt recently had an unfortunate encounter with the paparazzi, where the latter clicked her inside her home, without her knowledge or consent. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter. Following Alia, several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to call out this behaviour.

We also have some good news for BTS fans! Band member Jimin announced the release date of his solo album last night. On February 22 midnight Korea time, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s first solo album called ‘FACE’, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST. ‘Face’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. BTS members are focusing on their solo careers right now.

Meanwhile, Pakistani model-actress Ayesha Omar, who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik amid speculation about his rumoured divorce from wife and tennis legend Sania Mirza, opened up about the reports. The actress, on a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, said that she would never marry or be in a relationship “with a married man.”

