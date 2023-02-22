Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 22:01 IST
Kriti Sanon has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game. The actress recently wore Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress styled by Sukriti Gover. Read more here.
Days after Tejasswi Prakash won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her role in Naagin 6, the actress took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans. Soon after the post was shared, Karan Kundrra commented, “So proud". Read more here.
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy twinned in black outfits as they prepped for The Entertainers Tour scheduled to occur in the US. The duo treated their fans to stunning selfies together. Take a look:
Shehnaaz Gill was seen posing with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, as the duo attended an award function in the city, last night. Take a look at the pic:
Urfi Javed made yet another notable appearance in the city, leaving her fans amazed! The actress bleached her eyebrows and donned a cut out top that reads ‘dirty.’ Read more here.
Shehnaaz Gill left her fans completely impressed on Wednesday evening when she was snapped by the paparazzi in a gorgeous black gown. Watch:
Hours after the release date of Ganapath was announced, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and called out the makers for clashing their film with her Emergency. She questioned their decision and shared that she will now announce new release date for Emergency. Read more here.
Iconic American boyband Backstreet Boys has today announced that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.
Urfi Javed is leaving no stone unturned to leave her fans amazed. The Bigg Boss OTT star was recently spotted in the city in a different avatar. Watch video:
Shehnaaz Gill glammed up the red carpet of an award function in the city in a black, one-shoulder long gown. Take a look at the video here:
Nia Sharma is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. She can be seen flaunting her midriff in a tube crop top featuring push-up detailing. She chose matching high-waisted denim jeans to complete her style statement.
In the recent episode of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal taunted Aman Gupta and called him ‘pheku chand’. Namita too joked about getting them boxing gloves to resolve the issue. Read more here.
Flaunting her toned body, Hina Khan worked her way through the cloth tied on a rope and hung upside down. While performing the tricky stunt, Hina said she felt like a ‘vampire’. Read more here.
If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Reportedly, the actor is likely to visit Kolkata soon where he will be visiting Eden Gardens, CAB office and even Ganguly’s house. Read more here.
Esha Gupta on Wednesday shared yet another raunchy click on her Instagram account. Flaunting her cleavage, Esha can be seen dishing out the power fashion statement, in a long blazer atop gleaming sheer pants. Read more here.
Four Bigg Boss 16 contestants have reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. These are - Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
In a recent interview, Javed Akhtar was asked about Kangana Ranaut praising him for his 26/11 comment. Initially, the lyricist avoided the question but when the anchor pressed him, he tagged Kangana as ‘unimportant’. Read more here.
Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has grabbed the internet’s attention as he revealed his “favourite" subject. And it is none other than Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.Now, the celebrated photographer had shared a happy picture of himself, sitting behind Shah Rukh on bicycle. Read more here.
Varun Sood recently reacted to a social media user and mentioned that he does not like talking about his past. He has dated Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal in the past. Read more here.
Will Smith made headlines when he walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscar 2022. The event that incited this was the comedian making a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s autoimmune disorder, alopecia. Yet now, Will seemed to be making fun of the Oscar Slapgate in his latest TikTok video. Read more here.
In a recent interview, Jasmin Bhasin said that she is ‘concentrating more’ on the Punjabi industry as of now because it also has ‘massive scope’. Read more here.
Rakul Preet Singh’s relationship with Jackky Bhagnani often hits headlines. The couple are quite open about their relationship and don’t shy away from expressing their love on social media. During a recent interview, the actress joked about speculation regarding her wedding. Earlier last year, rumours were rife that the two of them will be getting married in November.
Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of his film Selfiee, which is set to release in just two days! The actor was spotted in the city, looking uber cool, in a fake astronaut flight suit, and needless to say, his fans couldn’t stop but gush over their favourite star. Read more here.
During a recent Tu Joothi Main Makkar promotional event, Ranbir Kapoor was surprised by a fan who sang the song Iktara from his 2011 movie Wake Up Sid and played guitar alongside it. Watch:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother has levelled shocking allegations against the actor after the former’s house help issued an apology. He took to Twitter and accused the actor of ‘buying’ his way out of trouble. Read more here.
The iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya are back as they have finally gone on the floors for the much-awaited sequel. And now we have a viral pic from the sets which feature Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the same frame. Read more here.
Kartik Aaryan’s car was stuck in traffic and a school bus passed next to him. The children were visibly excited at the sight of Aaryan and waved at the actor. Read more here.
Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun video of her dad Shakti Kapoor grooving to her new song Show Me The Thumka. ‘Baapu Thumka Laga Rahe ho,’ the actress asks her father. Read more, here.
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her ’24 hours in Doha’. The video also features Sara posing with Ananya Panday. Watch:
Months after the release of the Adipurush teaser, the film’s editor Ashish Mhatre has reacted to the backlash and shared that the team was ‘shocked’ due to criticism. Read more here.
Entertainment News Highlights: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s videos, her lawyer’s claims and more recently, the controversy surrounding his 20-year-old house help being stranded in Dubai. The actor said he will not comment on the situation but he is worried for his children and their education.
Meanwhile, Days after Kangana Ranaut praised Javed Akhtar for his befitting reply in Pakistan regarding the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist was asked about the same in a recent interview. However, Akhtar decided not to talk about it and rather asked the anchor to ‘move forward’.
Here’s some good news for Indian fans of Backstreet Boys. The iconic American boyband announced on Wedensday that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding photos have not stopped coming in and we are not complaining! The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, the actress took to social media to drop heartwarming photos from their sangeet night. In the photos, the couple can be seen holding each other close.
Alia Bhatt recently had an unfortunate encounter with the paparazzi, where the latter clicked her inside her home, without her knowledge or consent. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter. Following Alia, several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to call out this behaviour.
We also have some good news for BTS fans! Band member Jimin announced the release date of his solo album last night. On February 22 midnight Korea time, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official announcement regarding Jimin’s first solo album called ‘FACE’, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST. ‘Face’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. BTS members are focusing on their solo careers right now.
Meanwhile, Pakistani model-actress Ayesha Omar, who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik amid speculation about his rumoured divorce from wife and tennis legend Sania Mirza, opened up about the reports. The actress, on a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, said that she would never marry or be in a relationship “with a married man.”
