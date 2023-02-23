Entertainment News Highlights: Maanvi Gagroo Gets Married, Rakhi's Shocking New Claims; Divya Returns Varun's 'Khandani Jewellery'

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 21:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Highlights: Maanvi Gagroo left everyone surprised on Thursday after she announced that she has tied the knot with comedian Kumar Varun. The actress took to her Instagram and revealed they had an intimate wedding ceremony and shared pictures from the wedding. Read More
Akshay Kumar has made a big revelation stating that he has applied for a change of passport. The actor is often trolled regarding his Canadian passport. Read more here.
The upcoming episode from Hansika Motwani’s wedding documentary Love, Shaadi and Drama will reveal how the actress’ husband, Sohael Kathuriya surprised her by tattooing her name ahead of their wedding day. Read more here.
Long before Kangana Ranaut grabbed all the headlines for calling filmmaker Karan Johar “flag bearer of nepotism," John Abraham already labelled the filmmaker with a similar title. Read more here.
Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Thursday and treated her fans to a couple of hot pics donning a sexy golden bralette and a mini skirt. Take a look:
Shalin Bhanot is all set to return to the television screen with Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo. It is a fantasy adventure. On Thursday, the teaser of the show was released which reminded netizens of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Read more here.
Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and thanked fans for the show they have been showering on his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal. “thank you for the love," he wrote along with the pics from the sets of the show.
Kim Taehyung, aka V from the massively popular K-Pop band BTS, had no shame admitting during the press conference for the upcoming Cooking Show Seo Jin’s (also known as Jinny’s Kitchen) that he is the “worst cook" in the band. Read more here.
Bhumi Pednekar is beaming with joy as her sister Samiksha Pednekar turned a year older today. To mark the special occasion, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable post for her. Read more here.
Chiranjeevi took to social media to pen an appreciation note for his son Ram Charan who recently graced the popular talk show - Good Morning America. The superstar father called it a ‘proud moment’. Read more here.
While there is always a fight in between movies to set the cash registers ringing, but, only a few make it to the list of highest-grossers. Hence, today we bring to you the list of highest-grossing films of all time. Read more here.
Rakhi Sawant visited her husband Adil’s residence in Mysore on Thursday. This comes as Adil continues to remain in judicial custody in connection with the domestic violence and cheating cases filed by the actress. Read more here.
Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a picture with director Prashanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda as she wrapped shooting for her upcoming film Salaar.
From playing with her furry friends on her beautiful balcony to sipping tea in the comfort of her couch, Shraddha Kapoor often shares glimpses of how she prefers to spend her time in her humble abode. Read more here.
Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an event when she was asked to sing a song by the host. However, as soon as she started to sing, she noticed Azaan being played nearby and decided to pause till the prayer was complete. Read more here.
To mark his 39th birthday, Gurmeet Choudhary visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and daughters Lianna and Divisha. Read more here.
Just a couple of days ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee release, it has been brought forth that the examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly passed Selfiee with a U/A certificate. Read more here.
Days after Varun Sood’s sister accused Divya Agarwal of not returning their ‘khandani’ jewellery, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Twitter handle and shared that she has now returned it. Read more here.
Director Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. Roja director was asked to revaled ‘one thing that has made a huge impact’ on him in a positive way at a panel discussion and he mentioned the RRR director. Read the whole story here.
Kartik Aaryan dropped the clip of the iconic climax scene from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to celebrate its 5th anniversary.
Read: Kartik Aaryan Celebrates ‘Friendship Day’ on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s 5th Anniversary
A new report has claimed that Nayanthara is stepping back from her acting career to focus on her sons. She will allegedly focus on production work. Here’s what we know.
A photo of stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan posing with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Vikram Vedha has taken fans by surprise due to his resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Stunt Double From Vikram Vedha Reminds Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pic
Congratulations to Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun on their wedding! The couple shared pictures from their intimate ceremony. See pics here.
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday turned a boring work-day into fun! Watch the video here.
Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan had announced Munjha as his third film in his horror comedy universe. Sources close to the production house have informed that Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, has been roped in to play the lead character in the film.
Read: After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari Wagh to Star in Dinesh Vijan’s Next Horror Comedy
The Pope’s Exorcist trailer: Julius Avery this time brings the spine-chilling story of Father Gabriele Amorth, played by Russell Crowe. Watch the trailer here.
Shah Rukh Khan has close to 36 million followers but he follows only six people. Find out who they are here.
Alia Bhatt was spotted for the first time since she called out paparazzi for invading her privacy. The actress maintained a distance from the cameras. Watch the video here.
The much-awaited trailer of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now. Rani Mukerji plays a Bengali woman, who moves to Norway with her husband and kids. The kids are taken away from her by the authorities who deem her an unfit mother. The film is about her fight to get her children back and prove that her parenting methods are not harmful for her kids.
Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Plays a Mother Fighting to Get Her Children Back
A debate has kicked off on Twitter about Ranbir Kapoor’s dancing skills. It started with a fan sharing a clip from the song Show Me The Thumka and tweeting that Ranbir is the ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit’. While some agreed with the Twitter user, many named Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda and Varun Dhawan as better dancers than him.
Read: Fan Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Best Dancer After Madhuri Dixit’, Twitter Says Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor Better
Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was posing with South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong. See pic here.
Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant levelled some shocking allegations against Adil’s family and claimed that they are not accepting her due to religious differences. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’,” she told media outside a Mysuru court.
Former couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are also ruling headlines. Days after Sood’s sister accused Divya of not returning their ‘khandani’ jewellery, she finally returned it to the family on Thursday. The Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Twitter account and dropped a picture of a pair of earrings. “Giving back the “jewellery”😂,” she wrote and added in another Tweet, “With some kisses.”
In other entertainment news of the day, Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film. The actor shared a video of the same on Twitter. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kick off our day with a big smile. The actress, who recently married her Shershaah Ranjha, took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures from her wedding with her mother in focus. Her mother celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion, Kiara dropped pictures in which she and her siblings were seen posing with their mother. The series also included a happy family picture with Sid in the frame.
Kiara’s RC15 co-star Ram Charan has touched down in the US to prepare for RRR at the Oscars 2023. The actor was spotted in the streets of New York in the wee hours of Thursday (IST), clicking pictures with fans. Ram is slated to make an appearance on America’s popular talk show Good Morning America on Thursday. This makes him the first Telugu star to appear on this talk show.
Also making the headlines today are MC Stan and Shehnaaz Gill. The actress was seen posing for pictures with the Bigg Boss 16 winner at a News18 Lokmat event on Wednesday night. A paparazzo shared a video of their meet and it has received love from fans. Meanwhile, BTS singer V spoke about his appearance in the upcoming variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.
Read all the Latest Movies News here