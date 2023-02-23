Home / News / Movies / Entertainment News Highlights: Maanvi Gagroo Gets Married, Rakhi's Shocking New Claims; Divya Returns Varun's 'Khandani Jewellery'
Live now

Entertainment News Highlights: Maanvi Gagroo Gets Married, Rakhi's Shocking New Claims; Divya Returns Varun's 'Khandani Jewellery'

Entertainment News Highlights: RRR star Ram Charan is welcomed by a crowd of fans in the US, Rakhi Sawant claims Adil's family is not accepting her because of her religion.

Maanvi Gagroo, Rakhi Sawant, Divya Agarwal

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 21:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Entertainment News Highlights: Maanvi Gagroo left everyone surprised on Thursday after she announced that she has tied the knot with comedian Kumar Varun. The actress took to her Instagram and revealed they had an intimate wedding ceremony and shared pictures from the wedding. Read More

Feb 23, 2023 21:55 IST

Akshay Kumar To Renounce His Canadian Passport Soon

Akshay Kumar has made a big revelation stating that he has applied for a change of passport. The actor is often trolled regarding his Canadian passport. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee to hit theatres on February 24.
Feb 23, 2023 21:40 IST

Hansika Motwani Gets Emotional As Husband Sohael Tattooed Her Name

The upcoming episode from Hansika Motwani’s wedding documentary Love, Shaadi and Drama will reveal how the actress’ husband, Sohael Kathuriya surprised her by tattooing her name ahead of their wedding day. Read more here.

Hansika Motwani’s husband Sohail Kathuriya got her name tattooed ahead of their wedding.
Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 21:24 IST

When John Abraham Called Karan Johar 'Clannish' Years Before Kangana's Nepotism Jibe; Watch Viral Video

Long before Kangana Ranaut grabbed all the headlines for calling filmmaker Karan Johar “flag bearer of nepotism," John Abraham already labelled the filmmaker with a similar title. Read more here.

Karan Johar and John Abraham in a still from KWK 3. (Image: Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossip)
Feb 23, 2023 21:03 IST

Rubina Dilaik soars temperature in shimmery golden bralette, mini skirt; See pics

Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Thursday and treated her fans to a couple of hot pics donning a sexy golden bralette and a mini skirt. Take a look:

Feb 23, 2023 21:03 IST

Shalin Bhanot's Bekaboo Teaser Released

Shalin Bhanot is all set to return to the television screen with Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo. It is a fantasy adventure. On Thursday, the teaser of the show was released which reminded netizens of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Read more here.

Bekaboo stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in the lead.
Feb 23, 2023 20:56 IST

Karan Kundrra Thanks Fans For Appreciating Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and thanked fans for the show they have been showering on his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal. “thank you for the love," he wrote along with the pics from the sets of the show.

Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 20:47 IST

BTS V Wonders Why He Is Featured In A Cooking Show Despite His Lack Of Cooking Skills, Says 'It's Tough...'

Kim Taehyung, aka V from the massively popular K-Pop band BTS, had no shame admitting during the press conference for the upcoming Cooking Show Seo Jin’s (also known as Jinny’s Kitchen) that he is the “worst cook" in the band. Read more here.

BTS singer V has become a part of a cookery show Jinny’s Kitchen. (Image Credit: Twitter/TVN Joy)
Feb 23, 2023 20:12 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Pens Sweetest Birthday Wish for Sis Samiksha, Calls Her ‘Kindest, Smartest And…’

Bhumi Pednekar is beaming with joy as her sister Samiksha Pednekar turned a year older today. To mark the special occasion, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable post for her. Read more here.

Bhumi Pednekar and her sis Samiksha Pednekar are often seen chilling tofether at Bollywood parties.
Feb 23, 2023 20:04 IST

Chiranjeevi Is 'Proud' of Son Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi took to social media to pen an appreciation note for his son Ram Charan who recently graced the popular talk show - Good Morning America. The superstar father called it a ‘proud moment’. Read more here.

Feb 23, 2023 19:47 IST

Avatar, Avengers Endgame and Titanic Among Highest Grossing Movies of All Time; Check The List Here

While there is always a fight in between movies to set the cash registers ringing, but, only a few make it to the list of highest-grossers. Hence, today we bring to you the list of highest-grossing films of all time. Read more here.

Avatar becomes the highest grossing film of all time, followed by Avengers Endgame.
Feb 23, 2023 19:29 IST

Rakhi Sawant Visits Husband Adil's House In Mysore

Rakhi Sawant visited her husband Adil’s residence in Mysore on Thursday. This comes as Adil continues to remain in judicial custody in connection with the domestic violence and cheating cases filed by the actress. Read more here.

Feb 23, 2023 18:56 IST

Shruti Haasan Wraps Up Salaar Shoot

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a picture with director Prashanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda as she wrapped shooting for her upcoming film Salaar.

Feb 23, 2023 18:42 IST

Inside Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Home With Boho Theme Balcony, Family Pictures, Paintings And More

From playing with her furry friends on her beautiful balcony to sipping tea in the comfort of her couch, Shraddha Kapoor often shares glimpses of how she prefers to spend her time in her humble abode. Read more here.

Shraddha Kapoor’s house has a warm and cosy vibe.
Feb 23, 2023 18:21 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Halts Event For Azaan

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an event when she was asked to sing a song by the host. However, as soon as she started to sing, she noticed Azaan being played nearby and decided to pause till the prayer was complete. Read more here.

Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut soon.
Feb 23, 2023 18:04 IST

Gurmeet Choudhary Visits Siddhivinayak With Wife Debina and Daughters, Seeks Blessings On His Birthday

To mark his 39th birthday, Gurmeet Choudhary visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and daughters Lianna and Divisha. Read more here.

Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his birthday by paying a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple.
Feb 23, 2023 17:47 IST

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee Gets U/A Certificate, Becomes His 4th Movie To Have Zero Cuts: Report

Just a couple of days ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee release, it has been brought forth that the examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly passed Selfiee with a U/A certificate. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee is set to release in theatres, tomorrow.
Feb 23, 2023 17:39 IST

Divya Agarwal Returns Varun Sood's 'Khandani Jewellery'

Days after Varun Sood’s sister accused Divya Agarwal of not returning their ‘khandani’ jewellery, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Twitter handle and shared that she has now returned it. Read more here.

Earlier this week, Varun Sood reacted when he was asked if he cheated on Divya Agarwal.

 

Feb 23, 2023 16:21 IST

Mani Ratnam says SS Rajamouli and Baahubali played vital role in Ponniyin Selvan's making

Director Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. Roja director was asked to revaled ‘one thing that has made a huge impact’ on him in a positive way at a panel discussion and he mentioned the RRR director. Read the whole story here.

Mani Ratnam reveals how SS Rajamouli helped inspire him to make Ponniyin Selvan after several years.
Feb 23, 2023 15:42 IST

Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 'Friendship Day' on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's 5th Anniversary

Kartik Aaryan dropped the clip of the iconic climax scene from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to celebrate its 5th anniversary.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Celebrates ‘Friendship Day’ on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s 5th Anniversary

Feb 23, 2023 15:24 IST

Nayanthara to quit acting?

A new report has claimed that Nayanthara is stepping back from her acting career to focus on her sons. She will allegedly focus on production work. Here’s what we know.

Feb 23, 2023 14:28 IST

Hrithik Roshan's Stunt Double From Vikram Vedha Reminds Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput

A photo of stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan posing with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Vikram Vedha has taken fans by surprise due to his resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Stunt Double From Vikram Vedha Reminds Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pic

Feb 23, 2023 14:10 IST

Maanvi Gagroo marries Kumar Varun

Congratulations to Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun on their wedding! The couple shared pictures from their intimate ceremony. See pics here.

Maanvi Gagroo marries Kumar Varun. The actress shares wedding pics.
Feb 23, 2023 13:47 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday squeeze in fun into their work day

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday turned a boring work-day into fun! Watch the video here.

Feb 23, 2023 13:27 IST

Sharvari Wagh to Star in Dinesh Vijan's Next Horror Comedy

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan had announced Munjha as his third film in his horror comedy universe. Sources close to the production house have informed that Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, has been roped in to play the lead character in the film.

Read: After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari Wagh to Star in Dinesh Vijan’s Next Horror Comedy

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Feb 23, 2023 13:21 IST

The Pope’s Exorcist trailer out

The Pope’s Exorcist trailer: Julius Avery this time brings the spine-chilling story of Father Gabriele Amorth, played by Russell Crowe. Watch the trailer here.

A still from The Pope’s Exorcist trailer.
Feb 23, 2023 13:19 IST

See who Shah Rukh Khan follows on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan has close to 36 million followers but he follows only six people. Find out who they are here.

Feb 23, 2023 12:37 IST

Alia Bhatt maintains distance from paparazzi

Alia Bhatt was spotted for the first time since she called out paparazzi for invading her privacy. The actress maintained a distance from the cameras. Watch the video here.

Alia Bhatt was angry over her privacy being invaded by photographers. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Feb 23, 2023 12:28 IST

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer Shows Rani Mukerji Play a Mother Fighting for Her Children

The much-awaited trailer of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now. Rani Mukerji plays a Bengali woman, who moves to Norway with her husband and kids. The kids are taken away from her by the authorities who deem her an unfit mother. The film is about her fight to get her children back and prove that her parenting methods are not harmful for her kids.

Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Plays a Mother Fighting to Get Her Children Back

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway poster.
Feb 23, 2023 12:06 IST

Fan Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Dancer After Madhuri Dixit', Kicks Off Debate on Twitter

A debate has kicked off on Twitter about Ranbir Kapoor’s dancing skills. It started with a fan sharing a clip from the song Show Me The Thumka and tweeting that Ranbir is the ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit’. While some agreed with the Twitter user, many named Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda and Varun Dhawan as better dancers than him.

Read: Fan Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Best Dancer After Madhuri Dixit’, Twitter Says Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor Better

Ranbr Kapoor in the song Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Feb 23, 2023 11:55 IST

Rashmika Mandanna meets South Korean Star Jung Il-woo, Thai Actor Kanawut Traipipattanapong

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was posing with South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong. See pic here.

Feb 23, 2023 11:29 IST

Karan Johar shares Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer

Karan Johar shared the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and revealed he's watched the movie. The filmmaker called the film 'heartbreaking and massively courageous film'.

Feb 23, 2023 11:24 IST

BTS singer V talks about Jinny's Kitchen

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung said with a laugh that he had to get three IV shots after the shoot of Jinny's Kitchen. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7147915" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
BTS singer V at the press conference of Jinny's Kitchen. [/caption]
Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 11:22 IST

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa

In a recent press interaction, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the names of three movies that have impressed him as an audience. He said movies including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Pushpa made an impact on him. Read more here.
Feb 23, 2023 10:03 IST

BTS singer V talks about working hard on Jinny's Kitchen

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung joked getting three IVs after shooting for Jinny’s Kitchen.

Feb 23, 2023 09:56 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Says ‘Pathaan Ki Collection...' After Being Asked About Bollywood’s ‘Dicey’ Phase

Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about the difficult phase Bollywood has gone through after the COVID pandemic. His boss reply to the reporter is winning the internet. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7147531" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Ranbir Kapoor On Bollywood’s ‘Dicey’ Phase[/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 09:32 IST

Rakhi Sawant Claims Adil Khan's Family is Not Accepting Her Because She is Hindu, Says 'His Father...'

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi Sawant claimed that her husband Adil Khan's family is not accepting her due to religious differences. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7033525" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani announced their wedding in Jan this year. (Photos: Instagram) [/caption]
Advertisement
Feb 23, 2023 09:28 IST

Tamil actor Vishal has a near-death experience

Tamil actor Vishal shared a video in which a prop vehicle on sets of his upcoming film and said that he had a near-death experience.

Feb 23, 2023 08:54 IST

Ram Charan calls RRR director SS Rajamouli 'Steven Spielberg of India'

Ram Charan appeared on Good Morning America 3 and spoke about RRR. He was all praise for SS Rajamouli, calling him 'Steven Spielberg of India'. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7147015" align="alignnone" width="1200"]
Ram Charan calls SS Rajamouli as the Steven Speilberg of India. [/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 08:36 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Waits to Click Pics With MC Stan While Her Name is Announced on Stage

MC Stan recently met Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill at an event and the latter waited to click photos with Stan despite her name being announced on the stage. This gesture impressed her fans. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7146949" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
MC Stan meets Shehnaaz Gill at an event [/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 08:04 IST

Backstreet's Back, alright!

One of the most popular boybands of all time, Backstreet Boys are coming back to India after 13 years. They will perform in Mumbai and New Delhi in May. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7145329" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Backstreet Boys are coming back to India after 13 years on fan demand.[/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 08:02 IST

Singer Anne-Marie lands in Mumbai

Rockabye hitmaker Anne-Marie was clicked by paparazzi outside ISKCON with a garland around her neck. She is India to perform at VH1 Supersonic. See pics here. [caption id="attachment_7142989" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Singer Anne-Marie was snapped outside ISKCON in Mumbai.[/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 07:56 IST

Arjun Kapoor Receives Malaika Arora At The Airport

Malaika Arora was clicked exiting the airport last night, while Arjun Kapoor was waiting for her in the car. Read more, here. [caption id="attachment_7146841" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship public a couple of years ago[/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 07:52 IST

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor, during the promotions of his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, revealed how he felt the moment his daughter Raha was born. The actor welcomed Raha with Alia Bhatt in November. Read more here.
Feb 23, 2023 07:50 IST

Kangana Ranaut unimpressed with Ganapath's release date

The release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath has left Kangana Ranaut disappointed. Why? Because it was clashing at the box office with her much-awaited film, Emergency. The actress called out the team behind the film for the clash. Read more here. [caption id="attachment_7145683" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Kangana Ranaut attacks Ganapath makers. [/caption]
Feb 23, 2023 07:47 IST

Urfi Javed debuts bleached eyebrows

Urfi Javed doesn't shy away from pushing the envelop and this time around, she has given a new spin to her eye brows. The actress was seen stepping out in a sexy outfit and bleached brows.

Feb 23, 2023 07:46 IST

Ranbir Kapoor reveals RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi impacted him

Ranbir Kapoor revealed his wife, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, left a massive impact on him.

Feb 23, 2023 07:40 IST

Ram Charan lands in the US

RRR star Ram Charan was spotted in the US late Wednesday night. The actor will be attending the Oscars 2023 next month.

Feb 23, 2023 07:37 IST

Arjun Kapoor recieves Malaika Arora at the airport

Arjun Kapoor is setting boyfriend goals every day! A video was shared by a paparazzo revealing that Arjun reached the airport to receive his lady love Malaika Arora.

Feb 23, 2023 07:36 IST

Bigg Boss celebrate as MC Stan, Shehnaaz Gill meet

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan met the queen of the reality show, Shehnaaz Gill at an event recently. The sight left Bigg Boss fans emotional.

Feb 23, 2023 07:34 IST

Kiara Advani drops new wedding pics with mom, Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani treated fans to a new set of wedding pictures to wish her mother. Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "Mummaaaaaa❤️ Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter❤️."

Read more

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant levelled some shocking allegations against Adil’s family and claimed that they are not accepting her due to religious differences. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’,” she told media outside a Mysuru court.

Former couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are also ruling headlines. Days after Sood’s sister accused Divya of not returning their ‘khandani’ jewellery, she finally returned it to the family on Thursday. The Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Twitter account and dropped a picture of a pair of earrings. “Giving back the “jewellery”😂,” she wrote and added in another Tweet, “With some kisses.”

In other entertainment news of the day, Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film. The actor shared a video of the same on Twitter. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kick off our day with a big smile. The actress, who recently married her Shershaah Ranjha, took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures from her wedding with her mother in focus. Her mother celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion, Kiara dropped pictures in which she and her siblings were seen posing with their mother. The series also included a happy family picture with Sid in the frame.

Kiara’s RC15 co-star Ram Charan has touched down in the US to prepare for RRR at the Oscars 2023. The actor was spotted in the streets of New York in the wee hours of Thursday (IST), clicking pictures with fans. Ram is slated to make an appearance on America’s popular talk show Good Morning America on Thursday. This makes him the first Telugu star to appear on this talk show.

Also making the headlines today are MC Stan and Shehnaaz Gill. The actress was seen posing for pictures with the Bigg Boss 16 winner at a News18 Lokmat event on Wednesday night. A paparazzo shared a video of their meet and it has received love from fans. Meanwhile, BTS singer V spoke about his appearance in the upcoming variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

TRENDING NEWS