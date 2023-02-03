While the couple is yet to address the reports, paparazzi have already camped outside the wedding venue in the hope of sharing glimpses of the secret wedding.

If reports are to be believed, Isha Ambani, who is Kiara’s childhood friend, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor are among the wedding guests. It is claimed that 80 rooms at the grand Suryagarh Palace have been booked.

Friday has also begun with the heartbreaking news of director K Viswanath’s death. The legendary filmmaker, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 92. He was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said. He passed away at the hospital around midnight Thursday. Anil Kapoor, Jr NTR, AR Rahman, and Mammootty were among the many stars who paid their tributes.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took to Instagram and revealed that his mother was involved in a horrific car crash. However, he assured fans that she is okay and urged them to show their parents as much love and give as much time as possible.

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule the box office and our hearts. The actor has proved he’s among the biggest superstar of the country today by smashing several box office records with Pathaan. Fans have not stopped showering the actor with love since the release. On Thursday, Paulo Coelho also joined the fandom to show SRK his love. He took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh and his recent release, Pathaan.

