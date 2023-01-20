Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's Shocking Reveal About Surrogacy, SRK Refuses to Appear on Bigg Boss 16?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was spotted making his way to a lavish engagement party with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Amid these reports, it has been claimed that Shah Rukh Khan has refused to appear on Bigg Boss 16 and The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Pathaan. The actor has not interacted with the media as well.

While we dive deep into the big headlines, all eyes continue to be on Tunisha Sharma’s death case. The late actress’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is still under police custody as the investigation continues. Amid this, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz shared a throwback picture with Tunisha and Sheezan. The happy picture featured Tunisha kissing Falaq while Sheezan posing with them.

Besides Priyanka and Tunisha’s case, the internet was shocked to learn that RRR has been snubbed at the BAFTA 2023. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was on the longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category, it is not among the final five nominees. The films which found their spot in the nomination are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.

Meanwhile, several stars made their way to a lavish engagement ceremony taking place in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan, to Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, some of the biggest names were seen attending the traditional gathering.

Amid all this, fans are eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu to release. Heading straight to the OTT platform, Mission Majnu premieres on Netflix on Friday afternoon. The film features the handsome Sid essaying the role of an Indian spy in Pakistan. Rashmika plays a visually impaired girl who falls in love with Sid but doesn’t know his true identity.

