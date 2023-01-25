Will it live up to the expectations? Stay tuned to News18.com for Pathaan’s review.

Meanwhile, a special screening of Pathaan took place at the YRF office in Mumbai on Tuesday night with the cast and their family attending it. The paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan, avoiding the cameras with his black blinders, Deepika Padukone, and Gauri Khan, among many others, at the screening. A few inside pictures revealed that Shah Rukh opted for an all-black look for the special night.

Amid the buzz of Pathaan, India made history at the Oscars last night with three films bagging a nomination in different categories at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday evening (IST) and it was revealed that SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for an Oscar this year.

While RRR has bagged a solo nomination for Best Original Song, for Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature whereas The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Best Documentary Short nod. SS Rajamouli reacted to Naatu Naatu’s nomination, congratulating his team and thanking The Academy for the honour. He also congratulated Shaunak and Kartiki’s respective teams for their nominations as well.

Although fans were rooting for RRR to make the cut for Best Picture, The Academy limited RRR’s nomination to Best Original Song. The movies nominated for Best Picture are All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; T’r; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; Women Talking.

Meanwhile, Kangana surprised fans by announcing she has returned to Twitter. In her first tweet since her ban in May 2021, Kangana tweeted, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here.”

