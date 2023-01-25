Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 07:56 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: It’s officially Pathaan day! Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film has finally been released, with the first shows starting at 6 am in different cities across the country. Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead. The buzz of the film has been massive, with the advance bookings shattering records. Read More
Speaking with Deadline, M.M. Keeravani described RRR’s Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu as an infant son when it was composed and joked that it has now become so big that it drives a car and has a girlfriend. “It was just a song when it was born, when I saw my song on the screen after the [scene] was done with the choreography, I said, ‘Oh my God! This is my son.’ This was my infant son and now my son became big. He became a major [player]. Now he’s driving cards, he’s dancing, and he has a girlfriend. Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father," he said.
One of the first reviews of Pathaan has emerged from New Zealand. The reviewer, an admin of a Shah Rukh Khan fan club in the country, raved about the film.
Read the review here: Pathaan First Review OUT: Shah Rukh Khan Film Receives Stellar Rating, See Spoiler-Free Reaction
Taking to Twitter, Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated RRR’s team on their Oscars 2023 nomination. “ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! 🎉🔥🎉👏👏 Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie," he said.
Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared his reaction to Naatu Naatu bagging a nomination at the Oscars 2023. The hit song has been nominated for Best Original Song.
ANI shared a video of a group of people tearing and burning the poster of Pathaan. The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday.
The pictures from inside the Pathaan screening reveal Shah Rukh Khan opted for an all-black ensemble for the special night.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing for pictures at the Pathaan screening. The special preview took place at the YRF Studio in Mumbai.
Fans in countries like New Zealand have already watched Pathaan and they are raving about it.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history after Naatu Naatu was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The RRR director penned a humble note thanking his team and crediting MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the nomination.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a post in which a spread of desserts was placed with a note wishing her good luck for Pathaan’s release. The Pathaan star shared the post with the ‘fingers crossed’ emoji.
A special screening of Pathaan took place on Tuesday night with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Gauri Khan, among others, attending it.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is officially here. The film marks Shah Rukh’s comeback on the big screen after four long years.
Meanwhile, a special screening of Pathaan took place at the YRF office in Mumbai on Tuesday night with the cast and their family attending it. The paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan, avoiding the cameras with his black blinders, Deepika Padukone, and Gauri Khan, among many others, at the screening. A few inside pictures revealed that Shah Rukh opted for an all-black look for the special night.
Amid the buzz of Pathaan, India made history at the Oscars last night with three films bagging a nomination in different categories at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday evening (IST) and it was revealed that SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for an Oscar this year.
While RRR has bagged a solo nomination for Best Original Song, for Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature whereas The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Best Documentary Short nod. SS Rajamouli reacted to Naatu Naatu’s nomination, congratulating his team and thanking The Academy for the honour. He also congratulated Shaunak and Kartiki’s respective teams for their nominations as well.
Although fans were rooting for RRR to make the cut for Best Picture, The Academy limited RRR’s nomination to Best Original Song. The movies nominated for Best Picture are All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; T’r; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; Women Talking.
Meanwhile, Kangana surprised fans by announcing she has returned to Twitter. In her first tweet since her ban in May 2021, Kangana tweeted, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here.”
