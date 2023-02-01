With this, the Hindi collection of Pathaan currently stands at around ₹296 crores on its Day 6.

While SRK’s Pathaan has been making headlines, the director of his next film Jawaan has embraced parenthood. On Tuesday evening, Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and issued a joint statement announcing that they have welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with a picture in which they were seen holding a pair of newborn’s pair of shoes. The picture also had ‘it is a boy’ written on it.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her BFF Amita Arora’s birthday at her residence last night. And guess who graced the special occasion? None other than AP Dhillon. The singer was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Kareena and Saif’s residence. Among others, Malaika Arora was also snapped with her actor-beau Arjun Kapoor.

Almost a year after Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has now been reported that the actor has not been paid his dues so far. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Lodha’s ‘six-figure amount’ is yet to be paid by the makers of the popular sitcom. The report also claimed that while Lodha has been waiting patiently for the same, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi is not paying any heed.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has bagged a role in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki. Reportedly, it was Salman Khan who recommended Priyanka’s name for Rajkummar Hirani’s film. It is said that the filmmaker was looking for somebody with a Punjabi background and therefore Salman recommended Priyanka to him.

