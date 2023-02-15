Home / News / Movies / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Prateik Babbar Dating Priya; Rishi Shot The Romantics 1 Month Before His Death; Ranbir Talks About Raha
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Prateik Babbar Dating Priya; Rishi Shot The Romantics 1 Month Before His Death; Ranbir Talks About Raha

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: While unknown details about Rishi Kapoor's final interview for The Romantics surfaces, Ranbir Kapoor finally talks about Raha.

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 10:13 IST

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: The Romantics was released on Tuesday and it featured numerous anecdotes about films made under the Yash Raj Films banner. While it takes fans through the journey of some of its iconic films, it also featured Rishi Kapoor's last interview before his death.

Feb 15, 2023 10:13 IST

MC Stan beats Virat Kohli, Sidharth Shukla's popularity

MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan has received record-breaking likes and has even surpassed Virat Kohli’s recent posts in terms of popularity. This was highlighted by one of the fans of the rapper on social media. Stan’s photo with Salman has scored more than 6.8 million likes (at the time of writing this article). Read more here.

Feb 15, 2023 10:09 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets roses on Valentine's Day

Though Samantha Ruth Prabhu declared that she can buy herself flowers, her friends weren’t going to listen! On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she received a mix of red and white roses from one of her close friends. Read more here.

Feb 15, 2023 10:06 IST

MC Stan celebrates 'historic' Bigg Boss 16 winning moment

MC Stan has shared his Bigg Boss 16 winning moment with Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan on his official Instagram account. The rapper penned a heartfelt thank-you note to his fans for showering him with so much love and support. Read the note here.

Feb 15, 2023 09:58 IST

Priyanka Chopra spends Valentine's Day with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend Valentine’s Day with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Feb 15, 2023 09:45 IST

Prateik Babbar confirms he's dating Priya Banerjee

Prateik Babbar announces his relationship with Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee.

Feb 15, 2023 09:44 IST

Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's new Hollywood features a cameo by Nick Jonas

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s new Hollywood film Love Again dropped on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and it feels nothing less than a Bollywood film. The cherry on the icing is undoubtedly Nick Jonas’ cameo. Watch the trailer here.

Feb 15, 2023 09:40 IST

Has Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain watched Pavitra Rishta?

Ankita Lokhande revealed her businessman husband, Vicky Jain hasn’t watched her show Pavitra Rishta. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Ankita said, “Not really. He has not." Asked if her husband also wants a wife like Archana, Ankita laughed and added, “Nahi (laughs). He doesn’t need a wife like that. He loves me." Read more here.

Feb 15, 2023 09:38 IST

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania star Jonathan Majors talks about Kang

In an exclusive chat with News18.com, we got a chance to speak with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors and we asked him if he could, which OG 6 superhero he would want Kang to cross paths with. The actor took three names: Iron Man, Black Widow, and The Hulk. Read the complete interview here.

Feb 15, 2023 09:35 IST

Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on his daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor brings up his daughter Raha’s name for the first time at an event. The actor called his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter ‘beautiful.’ Read more here.

Feb 15, 2023 09:34 IST

Rishi Kapoor's interview for The Romantics was shot a month before his death

In an exclusive interaction with News18, The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra opened up about interviewing Rishi Kapoor and revealed that the veteran actor shot for the interview a month before his death. “He just arrived on sets, full of energy and full of life, excited to talk and share so many anecdotes. You couldn’t have guessed that he had health problems at that time and that we would probably lose him a month later," she said. Read the complete interview here.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in May 2020 after a two-year battle with Leukemia. He was married to Neetu Kapoor.

com, The Romantics’ director Smriti Mundhra revealed that the interview was shot a month before his demise.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor broke his silence about his daughter Raha. The actor, who welcomed his daughter with Alia Bhatt in November last year, was seen promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in New Delhi when he mentioned his daughter. Ranbir confessed he was missing Raha and Alia on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day was extra special for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well. The actress revealed that she was showered with love by her friends. Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bouquet of roses she received from a friend. She also received a special note with the surprise.

Speaking of love, Prateik Babbar took the opportunity of Valentine’s Day to announce his relationship with Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee. The actor shared a picture in which the couple had matching tattoos and revealed that they are dating. While Prateik got a ‘P’ and ‘B’ inked on his knuckles, Priya got their initials tattooed on her collarbone.

On to movies and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally returning to the big screen after a long break with Love Again. While we did see her playing a small role in The Matrix Resurrections, she will be starring as the lead in Love Again. The trailer was released on Tuesday and it gave a glimpse of Priyanka and Sam Heughan’s on-screen love story. Bonus: The trailer features a cameo by Nick Jonas, who turns out to be a bad date for Priyanka. Cannot wait to see that!

