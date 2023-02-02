Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vijay-Rashmika's Secret Vacay, Jungkook Shares Criteria To Marry, Samantha Apologises For...

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 08:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have fuelled dating rumours yet again. The actors, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, were allegedly spotted in Dubai together on a secret vacation. A leaked picture of Rashmika and Vijay hinted that they were out and about in the exotic destination. It was previously revealed that Vijay was in Dubai, holidaying with his family. Read More
In a new interview, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan spoke about the possibility of a two-hero project featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (possibly a crossover film with Pathaan and Tiger), in the future. Read the full story, here.
Shark Tank India 2’s Peyush Bansal makes open offer to Padcare founder. In a promo released by Sony TV, the ‘shark’ is seen telling the entrepreneur, “You had come for Rs 50 lakhs. Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap vo lelo aur aapki valuation pe (You take as much amount you want at the valuation you want)." Read the full story, here.
Besharam Rang features Deepika Padukone in an ultra-glamorous and sensual avatar. It marks fourth successful collaboration between the actor and singer Shilpa Rao. Talking about Besharam Rang, Shilpa told us, “In this one, she’s celebrating herself. It’s great to see their (Shah Rukh and Deepika) chemistry on screen. They look fabulous in the music video." Read the exclusive interview, here.
The Kapil Sharma Show sees yet another exit as its regular cast member Sidharth Sagar has reportedly decided to quit the show. Sidharth Sagar has entertained the viewers with his different characters on The Kapil Sharma Show like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh’s mimic) and Sagar Pagletu. Read the full story, here.
BTS fans often ask the members to marry them in the comments section. A drunk Jungkook addressed these comments in his recent Weverse Live and said, “Are you confident? would you be able to handle me? I’m not easy. I’m not an easy person to handle."
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry finally answers the question of who he is and what does he. He is often spotted with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. Read more here.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport after their trip to Rishikesh.
Rani Mukerji was seen making a rare public appearance at Yash and Roohi’s birthday party.
Karan Johar and his children, Roohi and Yash, were seen wearing matching black hoodies for the bash. The theme of the party appeared to be Disney for they sported Mickey Mouse-themed outfits.
AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s younger son, was seen making his way to the birthday bash on Wednesday evening.
Karan Johar’s children, twins Roohi and Yash, turned a year older on February 1. On the occasion, the filmmaker hosted a birthday party which was attended by several stars and their kids. These include Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Trisha joins Vijay in Thalapathy 67. The actors are reuniting after 14 years for a film. Following the announcement, Vijay and Trisha came together for a special puja of the film. The pictures surfaced online, showing Vijay and Trisha caught in a chat. See viral pics here.
The poster of Creed III has released and it shows Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors preparing for a face-off in the boxing ring.
Vin Diesel released the trailer of The Fast And Furious Legacy, a nine-day campaign that is taking fans on a trip down memory lane and revisiting the previous FnF movies, on Wednesday. The actor also announced that a The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event will take place on Feb. 9 and the trailer of Fast X will release on Feb. 10.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologised to Vijay Deverakonda fans after it was revealed that she is starting work on Citadel before she resumes work on Kushi. Vijay, on behalf of his fandom, replied, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile."
The Russo Brothers, comprising Joe and Anthony Russo, welcomed Samantha Ruth Prabhu to their Citadel universe. The actress will be seen playing the lead in the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.
A picture of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has been doing the rounds on social media suggesting that the rumoured lovebirds are holidaying in Dubai. The Liger actor was previously reported to have touched down in Dubai for a holiday with his family. Read more here.
While Vijay is yet to react to the alleged photo, he did log into Twitter on Wednesday to address an apology tweet by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress, on Wednesday, confirmed that she is resuming work and her first order of business was the Indian adaptation of Citadel. While fans cheered for her, a section of fans was hoping to see her back on sets with Vijay to complete their film, Kushi. The actress issued an apology to VD’s fans, which drew a reaction from Vijay as well.
Samantha was welcomed to the world of Citadel with open arms by Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, and the Russo Brothers. Citadel marks Samanatha’s first project since she was diagnosed with the rare immune disease Myositis. The actress took a break from shooting her upcoming projects to focus on her health.
Amid this, BTS singer Jungkook surprised fans with a Weverse live session. The singer, who was having a few drinks, spoke about several subjects, including his criteria for a marriage, his tattoos, and more.
Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha made the headlines after it was confirmed that the Tamil actors are reuniting after 14 long years for Thalapathy 67. The actors came together for a special puja of the film and a picture of Vijay blushing while talking with Trisha has now gone viral.
On the Bollywood front, Karan Johar hosted a birthday party for his children, twins Roohi and Yash in Mumbai. The ace filmmaker invited several stars including Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Gauri Khan. Also spotted at the fun bash were several star kids such as Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, AbRam Khan, and Viaan Raj Kundra.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has proved he’s the king of the box office with Pathaan. The film, which is his first film in four years, has smashed several records in just one week. The film surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide in just seven days and is expected to do a lot more business in the coming days.
Read all the Latest Movies News here