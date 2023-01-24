Entertainment News LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Pics Go Viral, Will RRR Bag Best Picture Nod At Oscars 2023?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: In a few hours, the world will know if RRR made the Oscars 2023 cut! It was previously revealed that the Oscars 2023 nominations will be out on Jan. 24. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has generated a massive Oscar buzz in recent weeks. The Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Critics Choice Awards 2023 win has backed the hopes of an Oscar nod.

While all eyes will be on the Best Foreign Film category, a section of social media is also predicting Best Picture and Best Actor nods for the film. Stay tuned to News18.com for the Oscars 2023 nominations! It is reported that if RRR bags even one nomination, the team — including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR — will head to the US at attend the ceremony.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty won the internet with their wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple had an outdoor wedding with Athiya ditching the traditional red for a pastel lehenga and Rahul twinning with her. The cricketer and the actress not only dropped mesmerising pictures from the ceremony but also made their first appearance as a married couple a few hours after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, director Subhash Ghai hosted his birthday bash in Mumbai on Monday night. The filmmaker, best known for his works such as Pardes and Taal, hosted the party at his residence with several stars including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attending it. The pictures from outside the party are surfacing online.

Pathaan is coming! Only one day is left for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback to release. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is Shah Rukh’s first out-and-out action film. The trailer and teasers have promised an edge-of-the-seat experience for fans. The tickets are selling like hot cakes, with several first day first show screenings going housefull in several cities.

Read all the Latest Movies News here