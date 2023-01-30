Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 08:11 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan will be breaking his media silence after months following the immense success of Pathaan. The superstar will be holding a press event with Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the director Siddharth Anand to talk about the impact the film created on the global box office. Last night, SRK came out of his house Mannat to wave at the sea of fans gathered there. Read More
Jackson Wang, who made his first India visit with Lollapalooza, was heard asking the crowd that he wants to go out but doesn’t know where to go. Later, photos of the K-pop sensation surfaced where he could be seen chilling in Mumbai.
Actress Annie Wersching, who was popular for her role in ’24’, passed away of cancer early Sunday morning. She was 45 at the time of her demise.
‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan gave a surprise appearance to his fans standing outside Mannat last evening after the success of his film. Later, he took to social media to write, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."
K-pop sensation Jackson Wang made his India debut with Lollapalooza India last evening. The singer delivered a scintillating performance for the GOT7 fans and K-pop admirers. Take a look at pics:
Lollapalooza, the grand music festival which made its debut in India on January 27 came to an end. The second day saw several artists such as Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo and Jackson Wang energise the crowd. Wang, who made his first India visit with Lolla, was heard asking the crowd that he wants to go out but doesn’t know where to go. Later, photos of the K-pop sensation surfaced where he could be seen chilling in Mumbai.
On the other hand, Diplo took to the stage wearing a t-shirt with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s face on it. Interestingly, when he arrived in India, he was seen wearing Abhishek Bachchan’s Dhoom t-shirt.
Meanwhile, actress Annie Wersching, who was popular for her role in ’24’, passed away of cancer early Sunday morning.
Read all the Latest Movies News here