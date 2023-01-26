Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Breaks BO Records; Salman Khan Arrives For Pathaan Screening

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 08:12 IST
Mumbai, India
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has started breaking box office records! According to early estimates, the Siddharth Anand directorial is headed for an opening in the Rs 50 to 52 crore range. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of the film are also minting good numbers. Read More
Salman Khan has reportedly gifted Athiya Shetty an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Suniel Shetty has gifted her daughter a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Athiya, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore. Read the full story, here.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, is all set to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day. The early estimates suggest that the film is likely to break the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. Read the full details, here.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty dropped a couple of unseen photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. Take a look:
Bigg Boss 16 Day 116 Highlights: The equations between the contestants are changing with each passing day. As the show is nearing its end, the housemates are not hesitating in nominating their nemesis. In the latest episode, we see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calling Shalin Bhanot ‘ganda aadmi,’ we also see Sumbul Touqeer bursting in tears as she nominates Priyanka, and she hits back at her and tells her not to touch.
Meanwhile, YRF held a special screening for Pathaan last night which was attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan among others.
On the other hand, Suneil Shetty, whose daughter Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul recently, shared a couple of unseen photos from their wedding. The celebrity couple tied the knot on January 23 after dating for a couple of years.
The Padma Awards were also announced and RRR music composer MM Keeravani has been honoured with the Padma Shri along with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and other artists.
