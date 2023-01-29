Entertainment News LIVE Updates: In an unfortunate turn of events, Rakhi Sawant’s mother passed away on Monday evening after reportedly battling cancer and brain tumour. The actress and Bigg Boss fame broke down in front of the media following her mother’s demise. In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, she was heard saying, “My mother has left me.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan overtook KFG 2 and Baahubali 2 to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just four days. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddhart Anand directorial is breaking records at the box office. The film’s over box office collections stands at Rs 313 crores gross globally. The film surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

On the other hand, amid Pathaan’s success, Kangana Ranaut has been taking constant digs at the film. She said that Pathaan “shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light.”

Jackson Wang has arrived in India after a long way for his Lollapalooza performance. The music festival marks the GOT7 fame’s first visit to the country. Videos shared by the paparazzi see him land in Mumbai early in the morning. The singer will be performing on the second and the final day of Lollapalooza India.

