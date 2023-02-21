Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sonu Nigam Files FIR; RRR Shines at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Neena Gupta Washed Dishes in Spaghetti Top

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 09:57 IST
Mumbai, India
On Tuesday morning, RRR actor Ram Charan was clicked heading for the United States ahead of the Academy Awards. The SS Rajamouli directorial has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars this year.
In an interview with News18 Showsha, we asked Abhishek Nigam if he spoke to Sheezan Khan’s sisters or family after he was finalised for Ali Baba. The actor revealed Khan in the show. Read more, here.
Rajinikanth opened up about Mayilsamy and confessed not calling him back when he last tried to reach out to him. The Darbar actor revealed that Mayilsamy called him thrice a couple of months ago but he couldn’t pick or call back immediately for he was busy shooting. Read more here.
After filing an FIR against his attackers, singer Sonu Nigam made his first public appearance on Tuesday morning. He was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Watch:
Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, who go way back to the same drama school, are receiving positive reviews for their recently-released film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Now, the co-stars, in a recent interview have opened up about their National School Of Drama (NSD) days. Read more, here.
Alia Bhatt couldn’t hide her blush after Rekha showered her with hugs and a kiss on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 red carpet. Watch the video here.
Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now. Recently, the couple was clicked in Mumbai after their date. While the actress posed for the paparazzi, the actor headed straight to his car. Watch:
Kantara actor Rishab Shetty won Most Promising Actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 on Monday. The actor dedicated his win to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director SK Bhagavan. Read more, here.
Last night, during the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony, actor Varun Dhawan was seen approaching veteran actor Anupam Kher to seek blessings from him. He touches Kher’s feet, who in return, kisses Varun on the forehead. Watch:
Ranbir Kapoor was not present at the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony last night but his actress-wife Alia Bhatt accepted an award on his behalf. Ranbir won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor for Brahmastra.
While there have been multiple reports about a Pathaan v/s Tiger film, a sequel of Hrithik Roshan’s War, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films is reportedly planning to integrate the Dhoom franchise with the spy universe. Read more, here.
On Monday night, singer Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur when a man, identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, attacked him and his team over a selfie. In the scuffle, Sonu’s guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan along with his bodyguard sustained some injuries. Read more, here.
Entertainment News Live Updates: In a shocking turn of events, Sonu Nigam was attacked and manhandled at his concert in Mumbai on Monday evening. The singer has now filed FIR against the attacker. For the uninitiated, Sonu was performing in Chembur when a man, identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, attacked him and his team over a selfie.
Monday night also saw a star-studded event as the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 was held in Mumbai. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, veteran actor Anupam Kher and screen icon Rekha were spotted on the red carpet. Alia and Rekha were seen posing together with their awards. Kantara star Rishab Shetty, the winner of the Most Promising Actor Award, also attended the event.
Meanwhile, it looks like exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are friends once again. Days after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they have now started following each other on Instagram. While Kartik and Sara had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup, they are once again following one another now. In fact, the two also liked each other’s recent Instagram posts.
In other news, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada recorded a box office collection quite unlike that of the general expectations of the makers. The film, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recorded Rs 6 crore on its opening day, Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday. The film so far has collected Rs 20.20 crore in India.
