Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taraka Ratna Funeral Today; BAFTA 2023 Winners Out; Nysa, Bhumi Set Temperatures Soaring

On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought from Bengaluru to his Hyderabad home, where Jr NTR along with several political leaders and a few stars paid their respects.

Meanwhile, a new turn in Tunisha Sharma’s death case has surfaced. As per recent reports, Waliv Police in Mumbai filed a 524 chargesheet on February 16 claiming shocking details about the late actress’s final moments before she took her life on December 24. In the chargesheet, police claimed that Tunisha and Sheezan had a 10-minute-long conversation following which Tunisha took her life. The charge sheet also claimed that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chats, pointing out that he might be responsible for Tunisha’s death.

In other news, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn and Orry attended Bhumi Pednekar’s sister’s birthday bash on Sunday night. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures continue to take the internet by surprise. On Sunday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra surprised fans by releasing a number of never-before-seen pictures from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. In the pictures, Kiara and Sid couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Sidharth was also seen planting a kiss on Kiara’s head.

On the international front, the 76th British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA Awards 2023 took place in London and it was a starry night. Keeping the tradition going, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen attending the awards ceremony. As for the winners, the German film All Quiet on the Western Front was the star of the night, winning the Best Picture and Best Director.

