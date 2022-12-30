Entertainment News Live Updates: Cops Quiz Sheezan Khan on Tunisha's Death, Fans Celebrate BTS V's Birthday Worldwide

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay
BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V’s global fanbase has gone to extreme lengths to celebrate the singer’s birthday today, December 30. From decorating cafes, and bus stops to underground city subway, several projects have been launched to mark the special occasion. The Christmas Tree-hitmaker is celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday and it has already been trending on social media as ‘Happy V Day.’
Click to read: Largest Global Cafe Event, Charity Drives and More, BTS ARMYs Leave No Stone Unturned to Celebrate V’s Birthday
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant on Thursday, December 29. A post-engagement bash was thrown at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which saw a lot of noted Bollywood celebrities in attendance. From superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor - a lot of Bollywood celebs attended the do.
Tunisha’s mother accused her co-star and former beau Sheezan Khan of abutment of suicide. The actor is now in police custody. Amid this, reports come in that Sheezan will be replaced from the show Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul where he played the titular character. According to a report in Zoom Entertainment, the actor will be replaced by Tunisha’s Hero Gayab Mode On co-star Abhishek Nigam. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet.
Police on Thursday said actor Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide last week, while her relatives demanded that her death be probed from the “murder angle". A police official said that Khan, 27, had allegedly deleted his WhatsApp chats with an unidentified woman following Sharma’s suicide and attempts to retrieve these records were on.
While it is a time for rest and recuperation and celebration for many, we can’t but bid adieu to 2022 with a heavy heart for the losses we have endured this year. Young actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24; she was found hanging in the makeup room of her TV show’s set.
