Entertainment News Live Updates: Cops Quiz Sheezan Khan on Tunisha's Death, Fans Celebrate BTS V's Birthday Worldwide

Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani have already left for their New Year getaways. The year is also ending on a celebratory note with the happy news of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. It is also a happy day for BTS fans worldwide, as December 30 is the birthday of member V aka Kim Taehyung.

While it is a time for rest and recuperation and celebration for many, we can’t but bid adieu to 2022 with a heavy heart for the losses we have endured this year. Young actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24; she was found hanging in the makeup room of her TV show’s set.

