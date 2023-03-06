Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Severely Injured, Project K Shoot Cancelled; Janhvi Reacts to Sridevi's Death

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she was ‘damaged’ after the death of her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, so much so that she felt she “deserved this horrible thing.” She also talked about how she turned to work as a distraction. Sridevi passed away right before Janhvi’s debut.

In shocking news, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar revealed that she has been sexually abused by her father. Talking to Barkha Dutta, she shared that she was abused at the age of 8. The actress opened up about her father’s abusive behaviour and said she had the courage to speak against it when she was 15.

Good news for BLACKPINK fans as band member Jisoo will be dropping her solo album soon. Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 in January this year that she is prepping to make her solo debut.

Meanwhile, ace tennis player Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to the game in Hyderabad, where her tennis career started. She played her final game at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium, following which she bid a teary-eyed farewell to the game. After her game, she was again seen spending a relaxing time with her close friend Farah Khan. Her felicitation event was also attended by Mahesh Babu and his wife among others.

