Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Severely Injured, Project K Shoot Cancelled; Janhvi Reacts to Sridevi's Death

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 10:03 IST
Mumbai, India
Varun Dhawan wished his Bawal co-star Janhvi Kapoor her birthday with the most hilarious video. Sharing it, he wrote, “Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho. ❤️Ajju"
South superstar Mahesh Babu posed with wife Namrata Shirodkar as they arrived together twinning in black for Sania Mirza’s retirement dinner.
Actress Naina Bhan, who made her debut with the Netflix series Class, opened up about her role, her intimate scenes in the show and how her family reacted to it. Read the exclusive conversation, here.
Tamil actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar has revealed that her father sexually and physically abused her at the age of eight and she was afraid that her mother would not believe her. Read the full story, here.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently performed at the WPL’s opening ceremony and took to social media to pen a note of gratitude, along with glimpses from her performance.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, her sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from their childhood days. Take a look:
TV actor Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in co-star and ex-girlfriend actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail. Read more, here.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor got candid about coping with the loss of her mother and legendary actress Sridevi, seeking validation from the audience, and dealing with hurtful comments about her privilege. Read more, here.
Good news for BLACKPINK fans as band member Jisoo will be dropping her solo album soon. Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 in January this year that she is prepping to make her solo debut. Read more, here.
Farah Khan shared a photo with legendary tennis player Sania Mirza where they can be seen lying down on a bed in a relaxed manner and holding each other’s hands. Read more, here.
In an exclusive chat with News18, Kiara Advani opens up on life post her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra and how it’s made her appreciate her mom more than ever. Read the conversation, here.
In this exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor clears the air around his rumoured casting as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Read the conversation, here.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she was ‘damaged’ after the death of her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, so much so that she felt she “deserved this horrible thing.” She also talked about how she turned to work as a distraction. Sridevi passed away right before Janhvi’s debut.
In shocking news, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar revealed that she has been sexually abused by her father. Talking to Barkha Dutta, she shared that she was abused at the age of 8. The actress opened up about her father’s abusive behaviour and said she had the courage to speak against it when she was 15.
Meanwhile, ace tennis player Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to the game in Hyderabad, where her tennis career started. She played her final game at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium, following which she bid a teary-eyed farewell to the game. After her game, she was again seen spending a relaxing time with her close friend Farah Khan. Her felicitation event was also attended by Mahesh Babu and his wife among others.
