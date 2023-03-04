Reacting to the claims, Nawazuddin denied her allegations and added that he ‘bought a lavish house’ for her in 2016 and she has put it on rent out of her own will.

Meanwhile, BTS singer Jungkook broke the internet with his latest Weverse Live. The Golden Maknae was seen jamming to the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu and speaking about the Telugu blockbuster RRR. He also appeared to be recreating the hook steps while watching Jr NTR and Ram Charan perform it on screen. Our desi hearts did not know it needed this sight!

Also making the headline are Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Randhir and Babita went their separate ways 34 years ago but were legally still together. While Babita often visited Randhir, the veteran actor has now confirmed that she has moved in with him in his Bandra house. An ETimes report claims that the couple is back together under one roof and their daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, are happy with the arrangement.

Hrithik Roshan was rumoured to be marrying his girlfriend, actress-singer Saba Azad in November this year. The claim was made by a Twitter account and it took no time for it to go viral. Hrithik’s dad, director Rakesh Roshan has now reacted to the claims, denying that the actor is planning his second wedding.

Meanwhile, Rana Naidu star Rana Daggubati opened up about his good friend, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis diagnosis. The actor revealed that he talks to Samantha ‘very often’ and reached out to her as soon as he found out about her diagnosis.

