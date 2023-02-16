Home / News / Movies / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Samantha Shares Cryptic Post; Rakhi Hugs Sherlyn Chopra; Karan Kundrra Talks About Marrying Tejasswi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 08:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Feb 16, 2023 08:08 IST

Fan Tries To Forcefully Kiss Aditya Roy Kapoor

A video has surfaced online which has left Aditya Roy Kapoor fans completely disappointed. In the viral clip, a fan can be seen forcefully trying to kiss Kapoor as he arrived for The Night Manager fan screening. Read more here.

Fans tries to forcefully kiss Aditya Roy Kapur. (Pic: Viral Bhayani/Instagram: Aditya Is Love)
Feb 16, 2023 08:07 IST

Manul Chudasama Replaces Tunisha Sharma In Ali Baba

Over a month after actress Tunisha Sharma’s death, it has now been announced that Manul Chudasama will be playing the role of Princess Mariam in Ali Baba. Do you know who she is? Read here to know more.

Manul Chudasama says she can never replace Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba. (Photos: Instagram)
Feb 16, 2023 08:06 IST

Karan Kundrra Opens Up About His and Tejasswi's Marriage Plans

In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra mentioned that he is ready to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March this year but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments. Read more here.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are often asked about their marriage plans. (Photo: Twitter)
Feb 16, 2023 08:02 IST

Rakhi Sawant Hugs Sherlyn Chopra

Controversial figures Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have become friends. As Rakhi Sawant has accused her husband, Adil Khan Durrani of an extra-marital affair, domestic violence, and financial fraud, Sherlyn Chopra has come out in her support. Read more here.

Feb 16, 2023 08:01 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Cryptic Post

Amid reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has refused a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2, the actress shared a cryptic note about on her Instagram stories. She, who has been battling with the autoimmune condition called Myositis, shared a selfie and asked her fans to ‘be kind’ to one another. Read more here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares note for fans.

Meanwhile, even though controversial figures Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra were lashing out at each other and filed FIRs against each other two months back, they have become friends now. As Rakhi Sawant has accused her husband, Adil Khan Durrani of an extra-marital affair, domestic violence, and financial fraud, Sherlyn Chopra has come out in her support. The two were recently seen hugging each other in front of the paparazzi in Mumbai.

In some other news, Karan Kundrra was recently asked about his marriage plans with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. The actor mentioned that he is ready to marry in March this year as well but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments. “Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too),” he told Radio City.

Besides this, a video has surfaced online which has left Aditya Roy Kapoor fans completely disappointed. In the viral clip, a fan can be seen forcefully trying to kiss Kapoor as he arrived for The Night Manager fan screening. Reacting to the video, netizens are expressing disappointment and calling it ‘harassment’.

Over a month after actress Tunisha Sharma’s death, the makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul have found her replacement as the lead of the show. It has now been confirmed that young actress Manul Chudasama will be playing the role of Princess Mariam in the show. While the role was previously played by Tunisha Sharma, she was found hanging in her make-up room on December 24, 2022.

