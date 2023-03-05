He made headlines when it was claimed that someone called the police saying that his house was surrounded by 25 men. The news about the call came just a day after an unknown caller claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s houses were under a bomb threat.

There is no stopping Pathaan at the box office! The Siddharth Anand film, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback at the theatres after almost four years has now surpassed the collections of the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion with Rs 510.99 crore to become the highest-earning Hindi film.

Deepika Padukone made all Indians proud when she announced that she is among one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards this year. Last night, the Pathaan actress was seen leaving for the Oscars. Deepika flashed her million-dollar smile at the shutterbugs before entering the airport.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s row with his wife Aaliya has blown up in the last couple of weeks. Both of them have levelled several allegations against each other, with Nawaz’s brother Shamas also speaking up against the actor. Now, reports state that Nawaz is gearing up to rescue his reputation. According to reports, the actor has been contemplating his legal moves carefully and he will apparently follow a strategy to regain his rights.

