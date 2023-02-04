Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 6, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared to confirm on Bigg Boss 16. Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other for about three years. Meanwhile, Karan also seemingly hinted at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s romance. Suhana and Agastya will be working together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has collected Rs 700 crore globally in nine days and with no tough competition in sight, this YRF production is sure to continue its dream run at the box office. On the other hand, the Indian film industry has been left shattered by the death of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath. Several film personalities including Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and Madhuri Dixit paid tributes to the departed soul.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 67, has finally got an official title, Leo – Bloody Sweet. Interestingly, many fans pointed out the similarities between the new promo and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram teaser, which led to speculations whether Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. The film will hit theatres on October 19 this year.

Elsewhere, our favourite Bollywood trio reunited after several years. Well, we are talking about none other than Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi aka Rancho, Farhan and Raju from the 2009 blockbuster film 3 Idiots. The three actors got together to promote Sharman’s upcoming film ‘Congratulations’ with a hilarious video. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle Sharman wrote, “3 idiots are promoting ‘Congratulations’ film which is releasing today @sharmanjoshi @actormaddy @aamirkhanproductions”.

