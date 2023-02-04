Edited By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 09:15 IST
Mumbai, India
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families will arrive in Jaisalmer today for the Bollywood couple’s wedding. Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot on February 6.
For Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet celebration, family members of the couple have prepared a special performance, while numbers like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane and Nachne De Saare have been added to the playlist, reports IndiaToday.in.
As Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to get married this weekend, actress Kangana Ranaut praised them and their “genuine love" in a rare post on Instagram.
Unlike other celeb weddings, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to have a big, fat Punjabi wedding. Reportedly, the actors have arranged for spa vouchers and desert safaris for their guests. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 6.
Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta starrer ‘Vadh’ is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix on February 3, 2023.
Aamir Ali was snapped on Friday night as he arrived for the screening of Shamita Shetty’s upcoming movie ‘The Tenant’. In one of the pictures that surfaced online, the actor was seen sharing a friendly hug with Shamita. This comes days after Aamir Ali dismissed his and Shamita Shetty’s dating rumours. Read more here.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that two of the kids from the world of “nepotism" are dating. Well, recently Suhana Khan was linked to Agastya Nanda. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, while Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson. Suhana and Agastya sparked dating rumours after the latter took her to his family Christmas lunch.
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced its next untitled film on February 3. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles and will hit theaters on August 25.
When an American journalist compared Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise in an article, it left SRK fans upset. Read the full story, here.
RRR star Ram Charan is likely to attend his RC15 co-star Kiara Advani’s wedding with Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.
Shark Tank India 2 judges Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal had another major argument on the TV reality show. They were adamant on convincing the pitcher to take them as an investor.
Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Leo – Bloody Sweet. Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. The film will hit theatres on October 19 this year.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Karan Johar appeared to confirm Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding when rapper Badshah asked him which celebrity couple is getting married next in Bollywood. Karan thought and then asked when the episode was airing, when he learned that it was airing on Friday, he stopped. Right after this, Badshah teased him saying, “Aap kitni kiari kiari baatein karte hai."
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has collected Rs 700 crore globally in nine days and with no tough competition in sight, this YRF production is sure to continue its dream run at the box office. On the other hand, the Indian film industry has been left shattered by the death of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath. Several film personalities including Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and Madhuri Dixit paid tributes to the departed soul.
Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 67, has finally got an official title, Leo – Bloody Sweet. Interestingly, many fans pointed out the similarities between the new promo and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram teaser, which led to speculations whether Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. The film will hit theatres on October 19 this year.
Elsewhere, our favourite Bollywood trio reunited after several years. Well, we are talking about none other than Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi aka Rancho, Farhan and Raju from the 2009 blockbuster film 3 Idiots. The three actors got together to promote Sharman’s upcoming film ‘Congratulations’ with a hilarious video. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle Sharman wrote, “3 idiots are promoting ‘Congratulations’ film which is releasing today @sharmanjoshi @actormaddy @aamirkhanproductions”.
