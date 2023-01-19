Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan Eyes Rs 35 Cr Opening, Alia's 1st Look From Heart of Stone Out

Entertainment Bollywood News LIVE Updates: With less than a week left for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film Pathaan’s release, the trade pundits have begun sharing their expectations from the film at the box office. It is also a big day for Alia Bhatt and Dhanush for the first looks of their projects have been released.

Pathaan marks SRK’s big comeback as the lead after four years. The film is eyeing a massive opening box office collection. Meanwhile, Netflix finally dropped the first look at Alia’s character from her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. The actress, who was pregnant with her daughter Raha at the time of the shooting, will be seen sharing the screen space with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Also starring in the film is Jamie Dornan. The footage was revealed as part of Netflix’s video of the most anticipated, upcoming titles in 2023.

On the other hand, Sun Pictures announced Dhanush’s 50th film will be released under their banner. The production house also shared the first poster of the same.

Meanwhile, wedding bells seem to be ringing in Bollywood as two starry couples are rumoured to be getting married soon. If reports are to be believed, Suniel Shetty’s daughter, actress Athiya Shetty is going to tie the knot with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul soon. The cricketer’s house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill home was recently seen all decked up with lights while Athiya was spotted outside a salon, seemingly preparing for her big day. As per Hindustan Times, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding will reportedly take place on January 23.

Another wedding that has everyone’s attention is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The actors, who have been long rumoured to be dating, are allegedly eyeing a February wedding date. Reports claim that the rumoured lovebirds will be flying down to Jaisalmer for a regal wedding ceremony.

With movies and Bollywood couples making the headlines, all eyes are also on RRR. The film has taken the world by storm and is doing the rounds of international award shows. Many are hoping that the SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, gets nominated at the Oscars. The film is getting a much-needed push courtesy of its wins at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Critics Choice Awards 2023.

With no further ado, here’s a look at the biggest entertainment stories of the day.

