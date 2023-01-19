Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan Eyes Rs 35 Cr Opening, Alia's 1st Look From Heart of Stone Out

Edited By: Dishya Sharma
The official Instagram handle of Prabhas’ Salaar shared a new behind-the-scenes picture to show that the film’s production is in full swing.
RRR director SS Rajamouli has opened up about his plans to direct a Hollywood film. The filmmaker, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, confessed that he has the dream to direct a Hollywood film. “Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film. Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone," he said. “I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood I am no different. I’m open to experimentation," Rajamouli added.
Falaq Naaz has shared a throwback photo with her brother Sheezan Khan and late actress Tunisha Sharma. In the unseen picture, Tunisha and Sheezan can be seen kissing her on the cheek, Falaq wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My heart. Mere bachche (My kids)." In another story, Falaq simply wrote, “Sabar (patience)."
On the occasion of Varun Tej’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best family photos, which are truly unmissable.
Sreerama Chandra, a well-known Indian Bollywood and Tollywood singer from Hyderabad, is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, here’s a look at the Indian Idol 5 winner’s best TV shows and movies.
If an ETimes report is to be believed, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is likely to be based on reality shows. The movie is reportedly going to be announced on Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is eyeing an impressive Rs 35 crore opening on its first day. The film is slated to release on Jan. 25 and the bookings have already opened in select theatres. Speaking with ETimes, exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “The first-day collection of the film is likely to be 35 crores and it is huge considering it is a working Wednesday and I expect it to go beyond 45 crores on January 26."
Sun Pictures took to Twitter and announced that Dhanush’s 50th film will be released under their banner. The production house shared a gloomy poster sans the superstar. “We are happy and proud to announce #D50 with @dhanushkraja. #D50bySunPictures #Dhanush50," they tweeted. The remaining cast is yet to be announced.
In an exclusive chat with News18.com, we asked Sidharth Malhotra if he’s a majnu (lover) in real life too. With a big smile on his face, the Mission Majnu replied, “I’m extremely passionate. I equate being a majnu to a lot of passions. So, yes, I would say that I’m guilty of being a majnu!" The statement came amid rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani.
Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone. Co-starring Gal Gadot, the film is slated to release on Netflix and the actress shared a sizzle reel by the platform featuring a glimpse of her role.
Entertainment Bollywood News LIVE Updates: With less than a week left for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film Pathaan’s release, the trade pundits have begun sharing their expectations from the film at the box office. It is also a big day for Alia Bhatt and Dhanush for the first looks of their projects have been released.
Pathaan marks SRK’s big comeback as the lead after four years. The film is eyeing a massive opening box office collection. Meanwhile, Netflix finally dropped the first look at Alia’s character from her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. The actress, who was pregnant with her daughter Raha at the time of the shooting, will be seen sharing the screen space with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Also starring in the film is Jamie Dornan. The footage was revealed as part of Netflix’s video of the most anticipated, upcoming titles in 2023.
On the other hand, Sun Pictures announced Dhanush’s 50th film will be released under their banner. The production house also shared the first poster of the same.
Meanwhile, wedding bells seem to be ringing in Bollywood as two starry couples are rumoured to be getting married soon. If reports are to be believed, Suniel Shetty’s daughter, actress Athiya Shetty is going to tie the knot with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul soon. The cricketer’s house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill home was recently seen all decked up with lights while Athiya was spotted outside a salon, seemingly preparing for her big day. As per Hindustan Times, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding will reportedly take place on January 23.
Another wedding that has everyone’s attention is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The actors, who have been long rumoured to be dating, are allegedly eyeing a February wedding date. Reports claim that the rumoured lovebirds will be flying down to Jaisalmer for a regal wedding ceremony.
With movies and Bollywood couples making the headlines, all eyes are also on RRR. The film has taken the world by storm and is doing the rounds of international award shows. Many are hoping that the SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, gets nominated at the Oscars. The film is getting a much-needed push courtesy of its wins at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Critics Choice Awards 2023.
With no further ado, here’s a look at the biggest entertainment stories of the day.
