Entertainment News Today, Movie Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Lauds James Cameron for Avatar 2; SRK Reacts to Pathaan Controversy

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 07:47 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Today Movie Review Live Updates: The biggest theatrical release around the globe is Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron is back with the sequel of the movie after a long wait of 13 years since the first film released. Avatar: The Way of Water has received rapturous reception in early media screenings, rained on with superlatives like “phenomenal”, “breathtaking” and “epic”. Read More
Sherlyn Chopra sided with Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra over his comments on Deepika Padukone’s bikini in Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang. The actress, as quoted by India Today, called Deepika a’ sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang’ and added that it is ‘not acceptable’ that she wore a saffron-coloured bikini. Read more, here.
Shah Rukh Khan addressed the ongoing negativity on social media amid protests against his upcoming film Pathaan. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. Read more, here.
Akshay Kumar shared his take on Avatar The Way of Water film and called it ‘magnificent’. He also said that he wants to bow down before director James Cameron’s craft. Read more, here.
Avatar: The Way of Water comes with massive expectations, considering James Cameron made fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second. Read more, here.
At the inaugural event of the 28th Kolkata Film Festival, SRK spoke about positivity and unity amid protests over Pathaan. Talking about the importance of cinema, he said it is the most important medium of modern times. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature.”
Meanwhile, News18’s review of Avatar The Way of Water read, “Avatar: The Way of Water comes with massive expectations, considering James Cameron made fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second.”
Read all the Latest Movies News here