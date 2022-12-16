Entertainment News Today, Movie Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Lauds James Cameron for Avatar 2; SRK Reacts to Pathaan Controversy

On the other hand, we have Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s masala entertainer Govinda Naam Mera releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. We also have Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at the centre of controversy with many calling for a ban on the film.

At the inaugural event of the 28th Kolkata Film Festival, SRK spoke about positivity and unity amid protests over Pathaan. Talking about the importance of cinema, he said it is the most important medium of modern times. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature.”

Meanwhile, News18’s review of Avatar The Way of Water read, “Avatar: The Way of Water comes with massive expectations, considering James Cameron made fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here