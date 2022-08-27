Enthu Naada Song From Manju Warrier-Soubin Shahir-starrer Vellari Pattanam Out

The makers of Vellari Pattanam have unveiled Enthu Naada, a rap song from the Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir-starrer film. The quirky song, which is composed by Sachin Shankor Mannath, has lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Gana Bala lent his voice for the song, while the rap portions have been covered by Yadu Krishnan.

Manju Warrier shared the song on Thursday via her Instagram handle and wrote (as translated from Malayalam), “There’s me, there’s you, there’s us, there’s laughter in this song!"

Advertisement

Directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar, the film is scripted by journalist Sarathkrishna and the filmmaker himself. Vellari Pattanam is touted to be a family entertainer and was shot in and around the locations of Alappuzha. The shoot for the upcoming Malayalam movie was concluded last year.

In addition to Soubin Shahir and Manju Warrier, the film showcases the talents of Ramesh Kottayam, Veena Nair, Salim Kumar, Mala Parvathy, Suresh Krishna, Sabareesh Varma, Krishna Shankar, Abhirami Bhargavan, Kottayam Ramesh and Pramod Velliyanad in pivotal roles.

Top Showsha Video

Alex J Pulickal is the cinematographer for the film, and Appu N Bhattathiri handled the editing, while the music for the film has been provided by Sachin Shankar Mannath.

Advertisement

Further, the technical crew includes Madhu Vasudevan and Vinayak Sasikumar as the lyricist. Vellari Pattanam is backed by Full On Studios and is expected to release soon.

As Manju and Soubin are currently awaiting the release of Vellari Pattanam, the actors were last seen in filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s Jack N’ Jill. The sci-fi, comedy entertainer was released in theatres on May 20 and is set against a rural backdrop. The film features Soubin in the role of a virtual assistant while Manju is subject to an experiment.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here