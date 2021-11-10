Erica Fernandes Bids Goodbye to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi 3 With Emotional Note

Erica Fernandes became a household name after she essayed the female protagonist in the hit TV programme ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi.’ The daily soap had enjoyed two successful runs on the television and this year, it came back with a third season. ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ featured one of the most adorable on-screen pairs, Sonakshi and Dev aka Erica and Shaheer Sheikh. The makers treated fans with the third season in the middle of a pandemic, but it appears that it was not able to gather the same love and attention as compared to the previous two seasons. The third season of the daily soap went off-air prior to Erica confirming to quit the show.

KRPKAB was Erica’s debut show in the television industry. After a long and successful association right from the start of season 1 to season 3, Erica decided to end the journey. The show was brought back to the silver screen on popular demand, but the storyline and portrayal of Sonakshi’s character disappointed the actress as well as her fans. Erica’s stint on the show as Dr. Sonakshi has been loved and appreciated by audiences and critics throughout. Following the end of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi 3’, Erica issued a statement in which she poured her heart out.

The actress stated that she debuted into the television industry as Dr. Sonakshi in season 1 and since then her journey has been a beautiful one. Erica said that the character became an integral part of her life as the role truly enhanced her abilities as an actor. “I am grateful that I was able to portray such a wonderful role in different shades over 3 successful seasons," Erica said.

“It was also amazing to see how due to popular demand a season 3 of Kuch Rang was brought back on-air. It just reflected on how the show has been so prominent and loved inspite of a gap in between both seasons. The show then and now continued to maintain a connect strong with the audience which was the most beautiful part about it," she added.

