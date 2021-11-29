Erica Fernandes Shares Stunning Bikini Pic on Social Media, RRR Trailer Launch Date is Out

TV actress Erica Fernandes has been setting major fitness goals as she shared her stunning pictures on social media from Dubai rocking the bikini body. She was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Read: Erica Fernandes Shows Her Different Avatar on the Beach in Bikini, TV Actress Sets Major Fitness Goals

Spider-Man movie fans have a reason to rejoice as the film arrives in India a day before international release.

Read: Spider-Man No Way Home to Release in India on Dec 16, a Day Ahead of US

he trailer of SS Rajamouli’s pan-India epic RRR will be released on December 3. RRR team has now disclosed that the trailer release will be accompanied by an event on December 3. The makers released a statement that reads, “It is going to be one of the biggest events and trailer launches of the year, because post-pandemic, it is for the first time Bollywood and South industry are coming together to launch something."

Read: RRR Trailer Launch on Dec 3 to be a Star-studded Affair, Alia and Ajay to Join Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Hansal Mehta’s son Jai Mehta is shooting a big scale thriller series revolving around the Somalian Pirates in South Africa amid fears of new Covid strain Omicron.

Read: Scam 1992 Co-director Jai Mehta Shooting in South Africa Amid Omicron Outbreak | Exclusive

Salman Khan was seen spending some time at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after the release of Antim recently.

Read: Salman Khan Spends Time at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, Spins Khadi on Wheel

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is gathering pace at the box office and has managed to earn respectable figures at the end of first weekend.

Read: Antim Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan’s Magic Works, Movie Collects Rs 18.61 Crore

