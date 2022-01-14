Esha Deol and Her Family Celebrate Pongal by Making Traditional Dish and Screaming ‘Polgalo Pongal’ Together; Watch

Actress Esha Deol celebrates Pongal with great zeal and zest every year. And why not? She learnt the tradition from her grandmother and she loves making Pongal for her family. On Friday, Esha Deol showed her fans how she and her family celebrated Pongal together. She posted a video, in which she can be seen making Pongal in traditional brass pots. She seems pretty excited. Further in the clip, Esha and her kids can be seen happily screaming ‘polgalo pongal’ as they watch the traditional dish being cooked. Sharing the video, Esha wrote that she always makes pongal at home for her family and sweet pongal is her kids’ favourite.

‘As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother),’ wrote the actress and added, ‘Sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids and we all love screaming together “polgalo pongal” as it’s being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. Stay blessed.’

The whole country is immersed in the celebration of harvest festivals Bihu, Makar Sankranti and Pongal and Esha Deol is no different.

See the actress’ post here:

Esha Deol’s mother and veteran actress Hema Malini also gave glimpses of her Pongal celebrations on Instagram. Hema Malini, who is also a politician, posted a photo of herself making Pongal in brass pots. She looks pretty in a pink saree. ‘Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home,’ she captioned the photo.

Esha Deol made her acting debut in 2002 with the Vinay Shukla-directed Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Post that, she starred in movies like Kucch To Hai, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Dhoom, Kaal, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dus, No Entry, Shaadi No 1, Pyare Mohan, Ankahee, Just Married, Darling, Cash, and Tell Me O Kkhuda.

Esha Deol was last seen in the 2021 film Ek Duaa, which was her production debut.

