Esha Deol Celebrates Birthday With Fardeen Khan, Hema Malini, Abhay Deol and Others; See Pics

Seems like Esha Deol had the best birthday ever. The actress turned a year older on November 2. The pictures shared by the birthday girl looked more like a reunion of sorts. And why not? The bash saw members of the Deol family and Esha’s close friends from Bollywood.

In attendance were Esha’s mother Hema Malini, sister Ahaana and cousin Abhay Deol. Frequent co-stars of the actress - Fardeen Khan and Tusshar Kapoor graced the occasion with their presence. The photos shared by her clearly confirm that Esha makes 40 looks good. Dressed in a chic white dress, she flashed her brightest smile and ended up looking like a million bucks. The party hosted by her along with husband, Bharat Takhtani had a two-tier cake that read, ’40, Fierce, Fit and F***ing fabulous’. After a series of happy pictures in which she is posing with her loved ones, Esha ended the post with the perfect mirror selfie. She flaunted a special hairband which had ‘Birthday girl’ written on it. In addition to it, we saw a lovely pair of earrings, a shiny diamond ring and her blingy phone cover.

The message penned alongside the post by Esha read, “Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. I want to thank each and everyone of you for the lovely birthday wishes and blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me and I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love and gratitude”

Esha is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The actress has two kids with Bharat - Radhya and Miraya. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Esha is known for her performance in Dhoom, No Entry, Yuva, Kucch To Hai, LOC Kargil among others. Esha will soon be seen in the web series Rudra, alongside Ajay Devgn. The show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

