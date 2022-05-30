Esha Deol Has ‘No Regrets’ of Slapping Amrita Rao on Sets of Their Film: She Totally Deserved It for Her Behaviour

The film fraternity has given us numerous examples of an ideal couple as well as ever-lasting friendship goals. Well, it has also been a one-stop for extremely nasty fights. Actors and filmmakers who work together sometimes don’t end up being friends. While many people prefer to keep their dislike under the wraps, some are quite vocal about it. One such incident in 2005, was an altercation between Esha Deol and Amrita Rao which escalated to a level where Esha ended up slapping Amrita. Later, in a chat with Times Of India, Esha said that she has “no regrets” about her actions.

The incident took place on the sets of their film Pyare Mohan, which along with the two actresses also starred Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi. Post the incident, Esha revealed that she got provoked after Amrita allegedly abused her. “Amrita abused me in front of the director, Indra Kumar, and the cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line,” Esha had said at that time.

Esha stated that in the heat of the moment, she slapped Amrita to protect her self-respect and dignity. Mentioning that she has no regrets, Esha said that Amrita totally deserved the slap for her behaviour towards her at that point in time. “I just stood up for myself and my dignity,” she added. When asked about losing her temper, Esha said that though comes from a “very cultured background” it is not in her nature to react that way, unless she is instigated to do so.

Esha revealed that days later Amrita realised her mistake, and had even “apologised” to the actor. “I did forgive her. Now things are fine between us,” Esha said.

Back in 2005, both Esha and Amrita were at the peak of their acting careers. While, Esha was riding high on the success of Dhoom, Kaal, and Dus, Amrita had also done superhit films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, among others.

