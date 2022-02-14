Esha Deol: I Believe Rudra was Godsend, It Fell Into My Lap at the Right Time

Returning to the spotlight after more than a decade, actor Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to make a grand entry into the digital space with upcoming crime-drama series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which releases on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Esha was last seen on the big screen in Tell Me O Kkhuda in 2011, and starred in the 2019 short film Cakewalk. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Over the years, Esha decided to focus more on her family life.

Talking about the long haitus and coming back, she said, “Rudra was something that I believe was godsend. It fell into my lap at the right time. After having two babies, there was an urge to comeback and be in front of the camera. Rudra was a perfect set-up with some amazing cast members and a brilliant story. I wanted to work on a project that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before.

Esha, in the past, has worked with Devgn in many projects. Talking about her association with the star, she said, “I have always looked up and admired Ajay’s work. With this show too it was a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased me into being back in front of the camera. With Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, I look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show."

With the OTT space booming, Esha also feels that it is a great time for actors to be in the business. “This is a great time to be back in front of the camera as there are so many opportunities on various platforms. The roles that are designed are substance oriented roles and characters that we always wanted to do when I was young but I was stuck in the teeny bopper girl in most of my films. So I am glad there are some fantastic roles being written for actors of our age," she said.

