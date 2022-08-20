Esha Deol Wants to Play Female Version of Naruto If Its Ever Made; Talks About Action Avatar in Invisible Woman

The clan of anime fans in India is growing quite steadily. K-dramas might have boomed, and many might still not understand how animes or Japanese animation is different from what we know as ‘cartoons’, the number of those who ardently follow it are constantly on the rise. Many would attribute shows like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece as the ones that generated curiosity and popularized it in India. Ad now, Esha Deol, in a recent interview, opened up about how big a Naruto fan she is. In fact, she even makes her kids watch Naruto, in Tamil, so that they develop a love for anime as well as learn the language.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Esha Deol revealed, “It’s a fun show to watch. It was earlier also while we were growing up. Anime has a whole different feel to it. There’s a lot of action with him (Naruto) trying to be the ninja. I enjoyed it watching back then and now I can watch it with my daughters. Both my girls are also quite into action and they like that genre a lot and they enjoy watching it."

She also added, “It’s coming in different languages, and I am trying to get my kids to talk in Tamil. And Naruto is also coming to Tamil." She added about the show, “There’s no age limit to enjoy Naruto. It’s a cult of its own. If you are not watching it then you are missing out on something."

Esha will next be seen in the Invisible Woman, where she would be performing some action sequences. She further added, “If they did a female version of Naruto then I would like to play it, why not? And if there’s a male version, I would like Hrithik Roshan."

That’s quite an interesting thought, isn’t it? She also talked about her action avatar in The Invisble Woman and added, “I think I have changed over the years. The roles I did back then were very suitable for that time. And now when Invisible Woman comes out, you will see there are a lot of fun action scenes that I have done which surprised me as well. After pack-up, I was on a high. My body enjoyed it. Besides that, I also took up martial arts and kickboxing classes because I enjoy that adrenaline rush. Similarly, with Naruto, it’s something I enjoyed watching as it gave me a good adrenaline rush…that kind of animation and kicking and flying and jumping. I think in my family most of us are like that."

