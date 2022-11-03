Esha Deol's 41st Birthday Bash Was Fun Affair With Rakul Preet, Jacky Bhagnani, Zayed Khan and more

Many Bollywood stars celebrated their birthday on November 2. From Shah Rukh Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, the tinsel town was immersed in celebratory fervour. Esha Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini also turned 41. On the occasion, several celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, her actor-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Tusshar Kapoor, Smriti Khanna and friends among others were spotted.

On Thursday, Esha took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from the last soireé. In one of them, the Dhoom actress can be seen posing with parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Meanwhile, the group picture showed Esha Deol’s husband Bharat Takhtani, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Tusshar Kapoor, Smriti Khanna, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan among others and herself with five birthday cakes on the table. For her birthday bash, Esha Deol was dressed in a suave white dress and her husband Bharat Takhtani complimented his wife as he had donned a crisp white shirt. The No Entry actress wrote in the caption, “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude (red heart, hug, smiling with heart eyes, handfolded, pink heart emojis)." along with the hashtags #aboutlastnight #mybirthday #birthdayparty #friends #myfamily #eshadeol #love #fun #chillvibes #gratitude.

Advertisement

Esha Deol also shared a fun video that showed her guests indulging in music. One of the sequences showed Zayed Khan strumming his guitar and singing. In another segment, Esha Deol was captured warbling Bryan Adam’s iconic song Summer Of 69 and Dhoom Machale along with the Main Hoon Na Actor. Her caption read, “Wait for the singer of the night. PS: You guys were great but I was amazing". She tagged some guests in her wholesome Instagram Post.

Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani on June 20, 2012 in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. In April 2017, it was announced that the couple was expecting their first child. She gave birth to her daughter in October 2017 in Mumbai and named her Radhya. On 10 June 2019, she gave birth to her second daughter, Miraya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here