Esha Deol's Epic Response to Trolls Who Compared Her Look To Bobby Deol: 'I'd Like To Thank...'

Last week, actress Esha Deol was spotted near her vanity van following a shoot for the forthcoming series Invisible Woman. She was sporting a new look - long brown hair with bangs. Esha happily let the paparazzi click pictures of her in that look. However, soon after photos of the actress surfaced on social media, trolls began targeting her by drawing a comparison between her and her brother Bobby Deol’s looks.

Tired of the constant trolling on social media, the actress shut down trolls with a witty long note on her Instagram story, which isn’t visible anymore.

In the note, the actress said that her hair looked messy due to the action sequence she was shooting. She began her note by saying: “Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai. I was walking towards my vanity van and happened to get papped by default… later, to see my video going viral and getting trolled for the way I looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy and I was sweating doing all the action."

She added that there’s nothing wrong if she looks like her brother with that hairstyle: “And yes! So, if I do look like my brother Bobby Deol in that hairdo ….. I’d like to thank you for the compliment." She concluded her note with a folded-hands emoji.

In an earlier Instagram post, the actress was seen on the sets of her new series wearing the same outfit when she was papped.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Esha Deol made her acting debut in 2002 with the lead role in Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche. She rose to fame with Dhoom in 2004 and went on to make hit after hit with films like Kaal, No Entry, and Dus. Esha was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, opposite Ajay Devgn.

