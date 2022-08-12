Esha Deol’s Intense Training is All the Motivation You Need to Stop Skipping Workouts, Watch

Actors have a dedicated workout routine in order to build stamina for their demanding schedules and many times their role in upcoming movies requires them to either gain weight or shed some extra kilos. In such a scenario, escaping fitness training is not an option and stars can be seen sticking to a workout plan. Esha Deol is one such actress who doesn’t make any excuses to hit the gym irrespective of the weather conditions. Here is a video posted by the actor that will motivate you to hit the gym.

The post was captioned, “Come wind! Come rain! We train” along with a fist and an evil eye amulet emoji. She added some relevant hashtags like ‘workout, stay fit, athletics, warmup, kickboxing’ and concluded with a heart and evil eye amulet emoji. The video is given apt music by Beyonce, called ‘Alien Superstar’. The lyrics of the song match the vibe of the post as Beyonce sings, “I'm one of one, I'm number one”.

The actress can be seen doing exercises like the standing alternate toe touch, alternate side leg squat, variations of kicks, balancing on one leg, etc. Meanwhile, her hair is ruffled by the winds but the actor seems focused on her workout. Esha can be seen wearing a loose black-and-white jacket and loose black calf-length pants. Her hair is plaited in a pony and white sneakers complete her ensemble. Then the actress can be seen resting after a rigorous workout and enjoying the windy weather’s cool breeze.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the web series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, as Shaila Durrani Singh, alias ‘Shai’. This was her first web series and her next project is titled, Invisible Woman.

On the silver screen, she was last seen in the 2021 film Ek Duaa.

